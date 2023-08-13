It’s important to get on the same page as co-parent

Q. My daughter tells me she doesn’t want to go back to her father’s house when her time with him is up. I told her father and he said that is exactly what she tells him (about going back to my house).
I am confident my daughter wouldn’t lie about something like that. What’s good ex-etiquette?
A. That your child tells you she doesn’t want to leave does not necessarily mean she prefers your home. It means exactly what she is telling you. She doesn’t want to leave, and she may very well be telling her father the same thing because she doesn’t want to leave him, either.
Your child may be torn between the two people she loves the most. When she’s settled in, she doesn’t want to pack up and go back to the other home. Consider that she’s not lying, and neither is her father. They both are telling the truth.
Some responses are better than others when you hear your child does not want to go to the other parent’s home.
Some examples of poor responses include:
“You have to go, it’s a court order” and “The judge says you have to go.”
A child’s parents or other trusted caregivers are that child’s greatest source of security. If you tell a child that someone other than her parent can make decisions that trump her parents, you have just given up your personal parental power and your ability to guarantee your child feels safe and protected. Essentially, you told your child someone has more power than you over her welfare.
“I know, sweetie, just suck it up. You’ll be home soon.”
With this response, you have just undermined the child’s relationship with her other parent by implying that you are her real parent (and home), and she is just visiting her other one. This teaches a child to disrespect her other parent and just bide her time until she gets back home where she belongs. Eventually, with this attitude, the child will say she does not want to return. That’s what she has have been taught.
The correct response is to be empathetic but firm, and support the child’s time with her other parent: “Honey, this is your time with your father. He loves you and looks forward to seeing you.”
If a child truly likes it better at one home, that’s a red flag. It means you as co-parents are not on the same page.
I’m just speculating about reasons, but it could just be creature comforts. Maybe she likes the TV in their room, or she gets more screen time at Mom’s house than at Dad’s. But it also could be abuse of some sort. It merits exploration.
Whatever the reason is behind the sentiment, it doesn’t sound like Mom and Dad are on the same page. It’s time to stand back, take a look at what you are both doing, compare notes and make the changes necessary for your child to be well adjusted in both homes. That’s good ex-etiquette.