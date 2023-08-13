It’s important to get on the same page as co-parent

Your child may be torn between the two people she loves the most, writes Dr. Jann Blackstone. (Dreamstime/TNS)

 Dreamstime via Tribune News Service

Q. My daughter tells me she doesn’t want to go back to her father’s house when her time with him is up. I told her father and he said that is exactly what she tells him (about going back to my house).

I am confident my daughter wouldn’t lie about something like that. What’s good ex-etiquette?

Tags

Recommended for you