Q. It really gets me when my ex refers to himself and his new wife as “we.” And when he refers to her as “my wife” it makes my heart pound.
I have no idea why. I have no desire to go back to him, so that can’t be it. Our divorce was final two years ago. We have two kids, and we have to talk to each other. What’s good ex-etiquette?
A. I think you do know why you feel that way, but don’t want to admit it. After a breakup, many don’t like to admit their vulnerability and act like something doesn’t bother them, when it really does. So, let’s take a look at what’s really going on so you can hopefully let it go once and for all.
Remove the desire to reconcile. That’s a separate issue and I take you at your word that you do not want to go back with him. What I believe you may be responding to is the feeling of being so easily erased from his life.
A mere two years ago, you were the other half of “we.” Now he barely references you. Emotionally, you’re feeling overlooked. So, he refers to this other woman as “we” or “my wife,” and the emotion wells up inside of you. Is it logical? No. Emotional and understandable? Yes.
Interestingly enough, I have found that these semantic references seem to bother women more than men. Some women have told me that they feel referring to a new partner as “we” or “my wife” or even “my family” is flaunting the new relationship. “He’s just trying to stick it to me, make me see that he can be happy with someone else.” I’ve heard this from men, as well. Just not as often.
Although we have all seen selfish, spiteful exes (it’s the reason I included, “Don’t be spiteful” in the Ten Rules of Good Ex-etiquette), getting over a breakup is a process. Time truly does heal wounds, but there are ways to speed up recovery.
In your email you acknowledged you have two children and must talk to their father. This tells me that you are co-parenting. Knowing this, it may be helpful to make a mental shift from thinking of him as your “ex” to thinking of him as your co-parent. It’s a huge distinction.
As the ex, you might be jealous of another woman. You might compare homes or cars or even how she looks. As his co-parent, none of that comes into play. Your relationship is built on your mutual love for your children and your mutual respect for one another as your children’s parents. It’s a whole new way to look at things. It’s like you give each other an upgrade: He’s your children’s father and you are the children’s mother. Stay in the present. Love your kids.
Good advice for all co-parents: If you run into a problem with semantics and labels in the early stages after a breakup, consider referring to your current partner by name: “Jill and I” instead of “we.” It takes the sting out and your message may be better received. That’s good ex-etiquette.