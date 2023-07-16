Keep co-parent in the loop about a new partner

If your partner has been to your home for dinner “quite a few times” over the last six months, both your kids and their dad probably already know he’s someone special. (Dreamstime/TNS),

 Dreamstime via Tribune News Service

Q. My ex and I broke up three years ago. I have been dating when the kids are with their father, never mentioning anyone because I’ve never been serious until now.

I would like to date someone exclusively. Actually, more than exclusively. We are planning a life together. My kids are young, 8 and 9, and know him as a friend. He has been at our home for dinner quite a few times over the past six months, but my co-parent has no idea.

