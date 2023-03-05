Lapwai’s Promise Shawl, left, and Jaishaun Sherman collide in the air under a spotlight during the introduction of the starting lineup in Thursday’s opening round of the 2023 Idaho Class 1A DI State Championship basketball tournament at Vallivue High School in Caldwell. ,
Lapwai fan Kub Ellenwood supports his grandson Terrell Ellenwood-Jones as the team takes on Liberty Charter during Thursday’s opening round of the 2023 Idaho Class 1A DI State Championship basketball tournament at Vallivue High School in Caldwell.
Timberline head coach Jason Hunter speaks with an official during Thursday’s opening round of the 2023 Idaho Class 1A DII State Championship basketball tournament against Rockland at Caldwell High School.
Kendrick head coach Tim Silflow hugs Jagger Hewett after defeating Rockland in Friday’s semi-final round of the 2023 Idaho Class 1A DII State Championship basketball tournament at Caldwell High School.
Lapwai’s Terrell Ellenwood-Jones, left, and Promise Shawl shine under a spotlight during the introduction of the starting lineups during the semifinal round of the 2023 Idaho Class 1A Division I boys state championship basketball tournament Friday against Castleford at Vallivue High School in Caldwell.
Kendrick players gesture at their ring fingers as they joke about adding another state championship ring after defeating Richfield in the Idaho Class 1A Division II boys basketball state championship game Saturday at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. Kendrick also won back-to-back state championships in football.
Lapwai guard Terrell Ellenwood-Jones passes the ball midair to teammate Jaishaun Sherman during the semifinal round of the 2023 Idaho Class 1A Division I boys state championship basketball tournament Friday against Castleford at Vallivue High School in Caldwell.
A Rockland player reacts to a foul call during Thursday’s opening round of the 2023 Idaho Class 1A DII State Championship basketball tournament against Timberline at Caldwell High School.
