Betty Riebe pins a corsage on Karen Evans at the St. Joseph Regional Medical Center Auxiliary's Volunteer Appreciation Celebration held April 20 at the hospital. Evans was named Volunteer of the Year at the event. Riebe was Volunteer of the Year in 2013.
Karen Evans, of Lewiston, was named Volunteer of the Year at the St. Joseph Regional Medical Center Auxiliary’s annual Appreciation Celebration held April 20 at the hospital in Lewiston.
Evans was recognized for her outstanding service to the Auxiliary, patients and the community at large.
Over the last seven years, Evans contributed more than 2,166 service hours to St. Joseph RMC, according to a news release. The volunteer efforts were paused for two years during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Evans then helped restart the Elizabeth Gift Shop, the Auxiliary Board and other volunteer services. She now is manager of the Elizabeth Gift Shop, the Auxiliary Social chairperson and is president-elect of the auxiliary.
Aside from her work with the St. Joseph RMC Auxiliary, Evans also volunteers at the Idaho Food Bank, reads to children in schools, and serves as corresponding secretary to PEO, Chapter AR.
The auxiliary was founded in May 1912 and volunteers duties include welcoming those who enter the hospital, providing directions, sewing toys for hospitalized children, distributing mail, making gift baskets for new mothers, providing courtesy items for patients at the hospital and Cancer Center, according to the release.
Last year, the auxiliary donated $10,000 to healthcare scholarships, raised funds for St. Joe’s staff through the Caring Hands Farmers Market event, donated to various other nonprofits, and coordinated two successful fundraisers.
