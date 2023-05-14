LAS VEGAS — Clark County has big plans in September to celebrate Las Vegas being known as the “Wedding Capital of the World” for the past 70 years.

The county plans to host a mass vow renewal ceremony at Caesars Palace for hundreds of couples and a vintage-Vegas style production show hosted by Dennis Bono, of “The Dennis Bono Show.” Participants will have an elaborate wedding cake by Buddy V’s Carlo’s Bakery Las Vegas, brunch-inspired fare and activities.

