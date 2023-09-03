Mom and bonusmom must meet soon

Itâ€™s time to work together for the sake of this child, writes Dr. Jann Blackstone. (Dreamstime/TNS)

 Dreamstime via Tribune News Service

Q. I’ve been married for a little less than a year to a man who has a son from a previous marriage. The boy is 7 years old, and my husband and his ex share custody.

We see David every weekend, from Friday after school to Tuesday night after dinner. I take care of him most of the time when he’s at our home and we have a very close relationship.

