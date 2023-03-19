Mural of George Washington found in basement

Members of the Washington Crossing Park Association and a conservator stand beside George W. Harding's large mural of George Washington crossing the Delaware River. The mural was originally displayed in a Trenton opera house. (Washington Crossing Park Association/TNS)

 Washington Crossing Park Association via TNS

When a New Jersey pork roll king’s opera house was facing a wrecking ball in the 1970s, art lovers scrambled to rescue a large mural displayed there for decades.

The mural, “George Washington Crossing the Delaware,” was painted by renowned Philadelphia artist George M. Harding in 1921 for the Taylor Opera House in Trenton, a large theater built in 1867 by John Taylor, the founder of Taylor Pork Roll. Art conservators, according to a 1972 New York Times article, took the painting down before demolition, believing it would be displayed in a visitors’ center at Washington Crossing State Park for the nation’s bicentennial in 1976.