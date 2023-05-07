The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
May 7, 2023
Hardcover fiction
1. “Happy Place,” Emily Henry, Berkley
2. “Lessons in Chemistry,” Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday
3. “In the Lives of Puppets,” TJ Klune, Tor
4. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow,” Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf
5. “Remarkably Bright Creatures,” Shelby Van Pelt, Ecco
6. “Demon Copperhead,” Barbara Kingsolver, Harper
7. “Hello Beautiful,” Ann Napolitano, The Dial Press
8. “Tress of the Emerald Sea,” Brandon Sanderson, Tor
9. “The Trackers,” Charles Frazier, Ecco
10. “A Psalm for the Wild-Built,” Becky Chambers, Tordotcom
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder,” David Grann, Doubleday
2. “A Fever in the Heartland: The Ku Klux Klan’s Plot to Take Over America, and the Woman Who Stopped Them,” Timothy Egan, Viking
3. “Poverty, by America,” Matthew Desmond, Crown
4. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being,” Rick Rubin, Penguin Press
5. “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” Jennette McCurdy, Simon and Schuster
6. “Don’t Tell Anybody the Secrets I Told You: A Memoir,” Lucinda Williams, Crown
7. “Monsters: A Fan’s Dilemma,” Claire Dederer, Knopf
8. “Project 562: Changing the Way We See Native America,” Matika Wilbur, Ten Speed Press
9. “You Could Make This Place Beautiful: A Memoir,” Maggie Smith, Atria/One Signal Publishers
10. “Atomic Habits: An Easy and Proven Way to Build Good Habits and Break Bad Ones,” James Clear, Avery
