The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 84F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 56F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: May 21, 2023 @ 12:18 am
The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Demon Copperhead,” Barbara Kingsolver, Harper
2. “Lessons in Chemistry,” Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday
3. “The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece,” Tom Hanks and R. Sikoryak (Illustrator), Knopf
4. “Happy Place,” Emily Henry, Berkley
5. “Remarkably Bright Creatures,” Shelby Van Pelt, Ecco
6. “The Covenant of Water,” Abraham Verghese, Grove Press
7. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow,” Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf
8. “Fourth Wing,” Rebecca Yarros, Entangled: Red Tower Books
9. “In the Lives of Puppets,” TJ Klune, Tor
10. “Hello Beautiful,” Ann Napolitano, The Dial Press
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder,” David Grann, Doubleday
2. “Poverty, by America,” Matthew Desmond, Crown
3. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being,” Rick Rubin, Penguin Press
4. “A Fever in the Heartland: The Ku Klux Klan’s Plot to Take Over America, and the Woman Who Stopped Them,” Timothy Egan, Viking
5. “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” Jennette McCurdy, Simon and Schuster
6. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
7. “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times,” Michelle Obama, Crown
8. “Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity,” Peter Attia, M.D. and Bill Gifford, Harmony
9. “Atomic Habits: An Easy and Proven Way to Build Good Habits and Break Bad Ones,” James Clear, Avery
10. “Monsters: A Fan’s Dilemma,” Claire Dederer, Knopf
Sign up today to have headlines, breaking news or our weekly sports newsletter, the Rundown, delivered straight to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.