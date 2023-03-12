The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Lessons in Chemistry,” by Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday
2. “A Day of Fallen Night,” by Samantha Shannon, Bloomsbury Publishing
3. “Demon Copperhead,” by Barbara Kingsolver, Harper
4. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow,” by Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf
5. “I Have Some Questions for You,” by Rebecca Makkai, Viking
6. “Remarkably Bright Creatures,” by Shelby Van Pelt, Ecco
7. “Storm Watch,” by C.J. Box, Putnam
8. “The Adventures of Amina al-Sirafi,” by Shannon Chakraborty, Harper Voyager
9. “Murder Your Employer: The McMasters Guide to Homicide,” by Rupert Holmes, Avid Reader Press/Simon and Schuster
10. “Victory City,” by Salman Rushdie, Random House
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Enchantment: Awakening Wonder in an Anxious Age,” by Katherine May, Riverhead Books
2. “Atomic Habits: An Easy and Proven Way to Build Good Habits and Break Bad Ones,” by James Clear, Avery
3. “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” by Jennette McCurdy, Simon and Schuster
4. “An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us,” by Ed Yong, Random House,
5. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being,” by Rick Rubin, Penguin Press
6. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience,” by Brené Brown, Random House
7. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” by Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
8. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir,” by Michelle Zauner, Knopf
9. “The Myth of Normal: Trauma, Illness, and Healing in a Toxic Culture,” by Gabor Maté, M.D., Daniel Maté, Avery
10. “Wolfish: Wolf, Self, and the Stories We Tell About Fear,” Erica Berry, Flatiron Books
