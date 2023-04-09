The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
Hardcover fiction
1. “Lessons in Chemistry,” Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday
2. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow,” Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf
3. “Demon Copperhead,” Barbara Kingsolver, Harper
4. “Remarkably Bright Creatures,” Shelby Van Pelt, Ecco
5. “Old Babes in the Wood: Stories,” Margaret Atwood, Doubleday
6. “Hang the Moon,” Jeannette Walls, Scribner
7. “A Day of Fallen Night,” Samantha Shannon, Bloomsbury Publishing
8. “I Have Some Questions for You,” Rebecca Makkai, Viking
9. “Stone Blind,” Natalie Haynes, Harper
10. “The White Lady,” Jacqueline Winspear, Harper
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Poverty, by America,” Matthew Desmond, Crown
2. “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” Jennette McCurdy, Simon and Schuster
3. “Enchantment: Awakening Wonder in an Anxious Age,” Katherine May, Riverhead Books
4. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being,” Rick Rubin, Penguin Press
5. “Sweet Enough: A Dessert Cookbook,” Alison Roman, Clarkson Potter
6. “Atomic Habits: An Easy and Proven Way to Build Good Habits and Break Bad Ones,” James Clear, Avery
7. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
8. “Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity,” Peter Attia, M.D., Bill Gifford, Harmony
9. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir,” Michelle Zauner, Knopf
10. “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times,” Michelle Obama, Crown
