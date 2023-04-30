The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Lessons in Chemistry,” Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday
2. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow,” Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf
3. “Demon Copperhead,” Barbara Kingsolver, Harper
4. “Remarkably Bright Creatures,” Shelby Van Pelt, Ecco
5. “Hello Beautiful,” Ann Napolitano, The Dial Press
6. “The Trackers,” Charles Frazier, Ecco
7. “A Psalm for the Wild-Built,” Becky Chambers, Tordotcom
8. “Romantic Comedy,” Curtis Sittenfeld, Random House
9. “Tress of the Emerald Sea,” Brandon Sanderson, Tor
10. “Horse,” Geraldine Brooks, Viking
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder,” David Grann, Doubleday
2. “A Fever in the Heartland: The Ku Klux Klan’s Plot to Take Over America, and the Woman Who Stopped Them,” Timothy Egan, Viking
3. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being,” Rick Rubin, Penguin Press
4. “Poverty, by America,” Matthew Desmond, Crown
5. “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” Jennette McCurdy, Simon and Schuster
6. “Atomic Habits: An Easy and Proven Way to Build Good Habits and Break Bad Ones,” James Clear, Avery
7. “Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity,” Peter Attia, M.D., Bill Gifford, Harmony
8. “Enchantment: Awakening Wonder in an Anxious Age,” Katherine May, Riverhead Books
9. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
10. It. Goes. So. Fast.: The Year of No Do-Overs,” Mary Louise Kelly, Henry Holt and Co.
