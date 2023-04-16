The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
Cloudy skies with periods of rain later in the day. High 68F. Winds ENE at less than 5 mph, becoming W and increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: April 16, 2023 @ 1:04 am
The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Lessons in Chemistry,” Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday
2. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow,” Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf
3. “Demon Copperhead,” Barbara Kingsolver, Harper
4. “Romantic Comedy,” Curtis Sittenfeld, Random House
5. “Remarkably Bright Creatures,” Shelby Van Pelt, Ecco
6. “Tress of the Emerald Sea,” Brandon Sanderson, Tor
7. “Homecoming,” Kate Morton, Mariner Books
8. “A Psalm for the Wild-Built,” Becky Chambers, Tordotcom
9. “Before the Coffee Gets Cold,” Toshikazu Kawaguchi, Hanover Square Press
10. “Birnam Wood” Eleanor Catton, FSG
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “A Fever in the Heartland: The Ku Klux Klan’s Plot to Take Over America, and the Woman Who Stopped Them,” Timothy Egan, Viking
2. “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” Jennette McCurdy, Simon and Schuster
3. “Poverty, by America,” Matthew Desmond, Crown
4. “Enchantment: Awakening Wonder in an Anxious Age,” Katherine May, Riverhead Books
5. “Sweet Enough: A Dessert Cookbook,” Alison Roman, Clarkson Potter
6. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
7. “Atomic Habits: An Easy and Proven Way to Build Good Habits and Break Bad Ones,” James Clear, Avery
8. “The Best Strangers in the World: Stories from a Life Spent Listening,” Ari Shapiro, HarperOne
9. “An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us,” Ed Yong, Random House
10. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being,” Rick Rubin, Penguin Press
Sign up today to have headlines, breaking news or our weekly sports newsletter, the Rundown, delivered straight to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.