The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from Indie-Bound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Lessons in Chemistry,” by Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday
2. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow,” by Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf
3. “Demon Copperhead,” by Barbara Kingsolver, Harper
4. “I Have Some Questions for You,” by Rebecca Makkai, Viking
5. “Stone Blind,” by Natalie Haynes, Harper
6. “Victory City,” by Salman Rushdie, Random House
7. “Remarkably Bright Creatures,” by Shelby Van Pelt, Ecco
8. “Horse,” by Geraldine Brooks, Viking
9. “A Psalm for the Wild-Built,” by Becky Chambers, Tordotcom
10. “Before the Coffee Gets Cold,” by Toshikazu Kawaguchi, Hanover Square Press
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” by Jennette McCurdy, Simon and Schuster
2. “Spare,” by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, Random House
3. “Atomic Habits: An Easy and Proven Way to Build Good Habits and Break Bad Ones,” by James Clear, Avery
4. “It’s OK to Be Angry About Capitalism,” by Bernie Sanders and John Nichols, Crown
5. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being,” by Rick Rubin, Penguin Press
6. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” by Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
7. “An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us,” by Ed Yong, Random House
8. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir,” by Michelle Zauner, Knopf
9. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience,” by Brené Brown, Random House
10. “Inciting Joy: Essays,” by Ross Gay, Algonquin Books
