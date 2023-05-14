The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
Hardcover fiction
1. “Happy Place,” Emily Henry, Berkley
2. “Lessons in Chemistry,” Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday
3. “In the Lives of Puppets,” TJ Klune, Tor
4. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow,” Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf
5. “The Covenant of Water,” Abraham Verghese, Grove Press
6. “Remarkably Bright Creatures,” Shelby Van Pelt, Ecco
7. “Demon Copperhead,” Barbara Kingsolver, Harper
8. “Fourth Wing,” Rebecca Yarros, Entangled: Red Tower Books
9. “Tress of the Emerald Sea,” Brandon Sanderson, Tor
10. “A Psalm for the Wild-Built,” Becky Chambers, Tordotcom
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder,” David Grann, Doubleday
2. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being,” Rick Rubin, Penguin Press
3. “A Fever in the Heartland: The Ku Klux Klan’s Plot to Take Over America, and the Woman Who Stopped Them,” Timothy Egan, Viking
4. “Poverty, by America,” Matthew Desmond, Crown
5. “Don’t Tell Anybody the Secrets I Told You: A Memoir,” Lucinda Williams, Crown
6. “Project 562: Changing the Way We See Native America,” Matika Wilbur, Ten Speed Press
7. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
8. “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” Jennette McCurdy, Simon and Schuster
9. “Knowing What We Know: The Transmission of Knowledge: From Ancient Wisdom to Modern Magic,” Simon Winchester, Harper
10. “Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity,” Peter Attia, M.D., Bill Gifford, Harmony
