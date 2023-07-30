In February 2021, Northwestern University political science professor Elizabeth Shakman Hurd signed an open letter to the institution’s leaders expressing outrage over allegations of racism, sexism and harassment on the school’s cheer team — all at the heart of a federal lawsuit filed a few weeks earlier by Northwestern senior Hayden Richardson.

“Many of us teach topics associated with the history of women, gender and patriarchy, and their intersections with racism and imperialism,” the letter read. “We are frankly astounded that at the exact same time that we have been teaching our students about the baneful impacts of these phenomena in history and culture, the university where we work has evidently been engaging in them in blatant and illegal ways.”