Packed and ready: Now comes glorious anticipation

Anticipation is a form of delayed gratification, writes Lori Borgman. (Dreamstime/TNS)

 Dreamstime via Tribune News Service

The turquoise backpack with flowers and a pink owl is jammed full with long-sleeved shirts, jammies, socks, underwear, a unicorn stuffie and one slightly used sketchpad. She’s packed and ready to go.

Yes, it does appear she forgot to put in jeans and long pants, but who am I to criticize a 5-year-old?

