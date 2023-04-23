Our son called the other day and said, “Do you remember what you always used to tell me when I was growing up?”

My mother’s heart nearly pounded out of my chest. This was unbelievable. He actually remembers something I used to say. This is a lifetime high in a mother’s life, because when you are in the active stage of mothering you are pretty sure every single thing you say goes in one ear and out the other, like a wind tunnel.