Parents-to-be turn to Spinning Babies

In the Spinning Babies parent class, nurse Laura Kaiser works with expecting couples Michelle and Henry Herman, on left, and Zoë Larzelier and Anthony Crook on flexibility exercises, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2023. Colin Mulvany/Spokesman-Review

 Colin Mulvany/Spokesman-Review

SPOKANE — Stretches, hip openers, ball squeezes and a touch of yoga took center stage for expectant parents in a recent class with an unusual name — Spinning Babies.

They didn’t find any stationary bicycles, but rather followed body stretches designed to reduce discomfort in pregnancy and ease labor. At MultiCare Deaconess Hospital, instructor Laura Kaiser taught the two couples to do exercises for the many ligaments and muscles that support the pelvis.