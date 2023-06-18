A goat, from Petty Family Goats, munches away on all it can eat of invasive weeds and dying plants along the hillside between Bryden Canyon Road and Preston Avenue Monday in Lewiston. Goats only have a bottom row of teeth with a dental pad, a large tough gum, at the top of their mouth. Further back in their mouth they have upper and lower molars to grind up their food. The dental pad functions as a single large tooth.
Goats charge out of the truck used to transport them with eyes on the plant feast ahead Monday in Lewiston. Goats are able to easily navigate difficult terrain, making them ideal for rough rocky landscapes.
A goat munches away on grasses and other plants in the field surrounding the walking trail between Preston Avenue and Bryden Canyon Road Monday in Lewiston. Prescribed grazing that the goats are used for can be applied to large3 landscapes, doesn’t leave chemical residue that herbicides do, quickly converts vegetation to fertilizer, and is more cost effective than herbicides or mowing. Goats in particular are ideal for weedy overgrown areas.
Goats in the hundreds run back into the fenced in area after they temporarily got out before the fence was electrified Monday in Lewiston. Goat’s bodies are able to handle thorny plants and plant toxins and they eat by stripping leaves from stems and dig up shallow roots, making them effective at plant removal
Goats numbering 400 strong, fill the hillsides across from the Bryden Canyon Golf Course as they make quick work of the weeds. The goats are contained within an electrical fence which Petty Family Goats moved along to various locations on the hillside throughout the week.
August Frank/Tribune
August Frank/Tribune
August Frank/Tribune
August Frank/Tribune
August Frank/Tribune
Sage Petty carries his daughter Karley Petty, 2, through the field of 400 of their thousands of goats as she covers her ears Monday in Lewiston.
August Frank/Tribune
Goats peak out from their truck at the hillside filled with tasty plants and weeds Monday in Lewiston.