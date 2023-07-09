As summer kicks into high gear, so does the annual small-town festival season.

The community activities — to name just a few — include egg tossing at Border Days in Grangeville over the recent Fourth of July, watermelon eating at Cottonwood’s Summer Fest over July 29-31, ax throwers at Deary Days on Aug. 5 and logging competitions of all kinds at Orofino Lumberjack Days over Sept. 14-17.

