Zane Laufenberg and Alison Eddy prepare to catch their eggs just before the competition is whittled down to two pairs at The Super Egg Toss Monday in Grangeville. Brothers Zane and Bryan Laufenberg ultimately prevailed.
A competitor goes under the leg with a throw at The Super Egg Toss at Border Days Monday in Grangeville.
August Frank/Tribune
August Frank/Tribune
A hand goes sip to catch an egg at The Super Egg Toss at Border Days Monday in Grangeville.
August Frank/Tribune
Main Street is filled to the brim with competitors during the first rounds of The Super Egg Toss at Border Days Monday in Grangeville.
August Frank/Tribune
An egg cracks through the fingers of a competitor during The Super Egg Toss Monday in Grangeville.
August Frank/Tribune
Competitors exam their egg carefully before The Super Egg Toss at Border Days Monday in Grangeville.
August Frank/Tribune
Competitors leap up and extend their hands to catch eggs at The Super Egg Toss at Border Days Monday in Grangeville.
As summer kicks into high gear, so does the annual small-town festival season.
The community activities — to name just a few — include egg tossing at Border Days in Grangeville over the recent Fourth of July, watermelon eating at Cottonwood’s Summer Fest over July 29-31, ax throwers at Deary Days on Aug. 5 and logging competitions of all kinds at Orofino Lumberjack Days over Sept. 14-17.
A variety of other regional festivals will continue through the summer.
