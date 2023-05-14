A pelican flies across the water in a photo taken at a slow shutter speed on April 14, in Clarkston. Pelicans are some of the heaviest flying birds with the Dalmatian pelican weighting in at about 21 pounds. The American White Pelican that can be seen in the valley can weight 11 to 18.75 pounds.
A pelican chases off a seagull in the Snake River on Wednesday, April 19, nearby the Red Wolf Crossing Bridge in Clarkston. During periods of starvation pelicans will at times attempt to capture and eat gulls and ducklings.
A pelican gives a large yawn as its pouch stretches over its body while sitting off the shore at Hells Gate State Park Monday, April 3, in Lewiston. The pouch on a pelican can hold up to three gallons of water.
A pelican stretches out its wing Wednesday, April 19, nearby the Red Wolf Crossing Bridge in Clarkston. Pelicans are able to grow to have a 10-foot wingspan or more. The large wings help the birds soar in spite of their heavy bodies.
A pelican flies across the water in a photo taken at a slow shutter speed on April 14, in Clarkston. Pelicans are some of the heaviest flying birds with the Dalmatian pelican weighting in at about 21 pounds. The American White Pelican that can be seen in the valley can weight 11 to 18.75 pounds.
August Frank/Tribune
Pelicans are illuminated by sunlight as they move along the water of the Snake River on Wednesday, April 19, nearby the Red Wolf Crossing Bridge in Clarkston.
August Frank/Tribune
A pelican bats its wings against the water surface in the Snake River Friday, April 14, as it bathes nearby Swallows Park in Clarkston.
August Frank/Tribune
A pelican nestles its head into its feathers as it tucks in for a nap Wednesday March 29, at Swallows Park in Clarkston.
August Frank/Tribune
A pelican chases off a seagull in the Snake River on Wednesday, April 19, nearby the Red Wolf Crossing Bridge in Clarkston. During periods of starvation pelicans will at times attempt to capture and eat gulls and ducklings.
August Frank/Tribune
A pelican gives a large yawn as its pouch stretches over its body while sitting off the shore at Hells Gate State Park Monday, April 3, in Lewiston. The pouch on a pelican can hold up to three gallons of water.
August Frank/Tribune
A pelican stretches out its wing Wednesday, April 19, nearby the Red Wolf Crossing Bridge in Clarkston. Pelicans are able to grow to have a 10-foot wingspan or more. The large wings help the birds soar in spite of their heavy bodies.
The American white pelicans have returned to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
The massive birds can be spotted everywhere from Hells Gate State Park in Lewiston to Chief Timothy Park west of Clarkston, where they will fight with each other, take dramatic yawns and somehow lift their large bodies off the ground or water into flight.
Former Tribune photo editor Pete Caster once described the pelicans as “the only bird worth taking a photo of.”
Get your weekly dose of business insights and updates by signing up for our new Biz Bits newsletter curated every Monday by Business Editor Elaine Williams. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.