Elias Lawer, 15, center-right, of Canby, Oregon dips a candle wick into a can of wax during a kids candle dipping activity on Tuesday morning during the 2023 Pacific Primitive Rendezvous. Over fifty kids were able to participate in activities including making dreamcatchers, learning how to start a fire with flint and steel and nightly kids’ campfires.
Evelyn Lawer, 10, of Canby, Oregon fires a shot at a target with a modified CVA Squirrel Rifle as she makes her way through the peewee shooting course on Tuesday during the 2023 Pacific Primitive Rendezvous.
A buffalo hide with a traditional Native American-style painting lays on Jess Anders’ bed inside his tipi on Thursday during the 2023 Pacific Primitive Rendezvous. Anders created the piece from scratch using traditional methods including using earth pigments with hide glue to create the painting.
Margaret Passon of Portland, Oregon sews a shirt for her husband while sitting inside a tipi she hand made on Thursday at the 2023 Pacific Primitive Rendezvous near Winchester. Passon has been attending primitive camping events for over forty-years.
Pam Shelton, left, of Spirit Lake, Idaho tosses he tomahawk into the air as she attempts to stick it into a certain spot on the stump to score points on Tuesday during the 2023 Pacific Primitive Rendezvous.
Mark Lewis of Maple Ridge, British Colombia playfully points to people in the crowd as he selects a person to receive a bottle of wine for being the ‘Biggest Whiner’ during the 2023 Pacific Primitive Rendezvous opening ceremony on Sunday evening.
Attendees of the 2023 Pacific Primitive Rendezvous gather around a camp fire to play and listen to music on Thursday evening.
WINCHESTER — More than 380 people came together last week to take part in the 2023 Pacific Primitive Rendezvous near here.
The event is a weeklong celebration of those who were engaged in the pre-1840s fur trade in the Pacific Northwest.
During the week, organizers turn the site into a town, complete with restaurants, bars, shooting and archery ranges, and seminars. More than 30 vendors in a large “traders row” sell handmade goods, including clothing, dinnerware, furs and rifles.
While many of the people attending enjoy the various events around the camp, most return every year simply for their love of history and to continue the relationships that have been built for decades.
