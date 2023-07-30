Sailor: ‘Who doesn’t want to pet a puppy?’

U.S. Navy Sailors hangout with a Mutts with a Mission service dog aboard the USS George Washington at Naval Station Norfolk on Thursday, July 13, 2023. (Kendall Warner/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS)

NORFOLK, Va. — Machinist’s mate Isiah Nathan, 19, was one of several sailors on the USS George Washington who stepped away from their duties recently to pet the visitors from Mutts with a Mission.

Tucked in a corner of a cavernous area, the dogs and their trainers greeted crewmembers who gave the puppies a quick cuddle or a pat before heading to lunch, receiving new equipment or completing other work. Mutts with a Mission is Hampton Roads’ only accredited service dog provider, and the July 13 visit was one of the steps the Navy has taken recently to improve morale on the ship.