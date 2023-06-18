The Clarkston High School Scholarships and Awards Night for seniors was held May 24 in the CHS auditorium. Students receiving awards included:
Gracie Bonson: Walla Walla Community College Clarkston High School Memorial Scholarship, Lewis-Clark State College Presidential Scholarship, LCSC Foundation Scholarship, LCSC Counselor Scholarship, Distinguished Young Woman of Clarkston, Distinguished Young Woman/Clarkston Self-Expression, Fitness, & Interview Scholarships, DYW of Washington 1st Alternate, DYW/Washington Interview Scholarship, Washington State Retirees Association Scholarship, Clarkston Education Foundation Wilkerson Family Scholarship, CEF McConnell Leadership Scholarship, Clarkston Rotary Scholarship; Mia Bunce: Western Washington University Achievement Award, Oregon State University Western Undergraduate Exchange Scholarship, Montana State University Academic Scholarship, DYW/Clarkston Talent Scholarship, P1FCU Scholarship, MSU College of Engineering General Scholarship, CEF Setlow Science Scholarship; Sean Carson: U.S. Air Force GI Bill; Caleb Daniel: CEF Top Male Golfer Scholarship, Greater Spokane League Scholar Athlete Award, Gary and Jutta Hughes Scholarship; Taryn Demers: Columbia Basin Soccer Scholarship, Raise Me Scholarships to Whitworth University, Coastal Carolina University, Soka University of America, University of Minnesota-Crookston, University of Illinois at Springfield, CEF Dwight Poole DECA Scholarship, CEF Ogden Regifting Scholarship, GSL Scholar Athlete Award; Samantha Erks: Washington State University Regents Scholarship, Clearwater Power Youth Rally Scholarship, Asotin County Cattlewomen’s Scholarship, CEF Keith Claassen Memorial Scholarship, PEO Chapter BR Scholarship; Hayden Flerchinger: University of Idaho WUE Scholarship, Holy Family Knights of Columbus Scholarship; Rebecca Fowler: PEO Chapter DM Award; Nathan Gall: WSU University Achievement Scholarship, Experience WSU Scholarship, P1FCU Scholarship, CEF Senior Scholarship, CEF Setlow Science Scholarship, CEF DeAtley Scholarship, CEF Muldenhauer Top Boy Scholarship, Clarkston United Methodist Church Betty and Owen Stickle Scholarship; Ciara Greer: LCSC Presidential Scholarship, LCSC Ruth and Frank J. Heck Scholarship, CEF Senior Scholarship, CEF Ogden Regifting Scholarship, Lewis-Clark Credit Union Scholarship; Mikoto Grimm: LCSC Presidential Scholarship, Clarkston Classified Association Scholarship; Ethan Hasenoehrl: LCSC Presidential Scholarship; Sophie Henderson: Girl Scouts of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho Cookie Scholarship, PEO Star Scholarship, Washington State Retirees Association Scholarship, Distinguished Young Woman of Clarkston-1st Alternate, DYW/Clarkston Scholastic and Self-Expression Scholarships, Gonzaga Honors Scholarship, Gonzaga Trustees Scholarship, Gonzaga Leaders Scholarship, Santa Clara University Dean’s Scholarship, WSU University Achievement Waiver L1, CUMC Betty and Owen Stickle Scholarship, Ronald Reagan Leadership Medal; Jillian Hile: LCSC Presidential Scholarship, Jesse Crabtree Scholarship (Oregon Tech); Christian Howell: Whitworth University Scholarship & Grant, Washington College Grant and College Bound Scholarship, Whitworth Campus Housing Grant; Samantha Hudgins: DYW/Clarkston Spirit Scholarship; Madison Kaufman: Washington College Grant, WSU Cougar Commitment Grant; Avery Kimler: LCSC Presidential Scholarship, LCSC Valley Connection Scholarship; Marissa Kingsley: PEO Chapter DM Award; Sydnee Knight: LCSC Presidential Scholarship; Sierra LeBret: Eastern Washington University University Scholarship and Grant, Washington College Grant, Washington State Opportunity Scholarship; Raymond Mataka: LCSC Presidential Scholarship; Ava McKarcher: LCSC Presidential Scholarship; Paige McKenzie: WSU Award Scholarship; Aliyah McMillan: DYW/Clarkston Fitness Scholarship; Hailey Mendenhall: CEF Top Female Golfer Scholarship, DYW/Clarkston — Talent Scholarship, Clarkston Education Association Scholarship; David Miller: U.S. Army National Guard GI Bill; Dominic Paulucci: Pacific Univiversity Academic Merit Scholarship, UI Vandal Summit Award, LCSC Presidential Scholarship; Krystal Pellor: LCSC Presidential Scholarship, PEO Chapter DM Award; Rylee Peterson: Delbert J. Hayes Accounting Scholarship (WSU), WSU University Achievement Award, WSU Institutional Gant Plus, Washington College Grant, EWU Presidential Scholarship; Evan Reed-Powell: U.S. Air Force GI Bill; Zoë Ripley: University of Portland Presidential Scholarship, Distinguished Young Women/Clarkston Interview Scholarship; Shawna Sartwell: WSU Academic Achievement Scholarship, Boise State University WUE 3.9+ GPA Scholarship; Jared Stearns: U.S. Army National Guard GI Bill; Simon Swart: U.S. Air Force GI Bill; Emma Taylor: EWU University Scholarship, Washington College Grant; Madeline Walkup: UI Invitation to Idaho Scholarship, LaDessa H. Nordale Scholarship (UI), UI Vandal Adventure Scholarship, George T. Warren Scholarship (UI), William E. and Mayme J. Cahill Scholarship (UI), Mary Hall Niccolls FCS Scholarship (UI), Distinguished Young Woman of Clarkston — 2nd Alternate, DYW/Clarkston Scholastic Scholarship, Diamond Ace Award — National Archery in the Schools Program, WSU Regents Scholarship, CEF Tim Lynch Three-Sport Athlete Scholarship, CEF Setlow Science Scholarship, CEF Ogden Regifting Scholarship, Holy Family Knights of Columbus Scholarship; Sara Wallace: Idaho Forest Group Scholarship; Parker Warnock: CEF Senior Scholarship; Kaylin Wells: LCSC Presidential Scholarship; Alison Wojtylko: Gonzaga Trustee Scholarship, Gonzaga Grant, UI WUE Scholars Excellence Award, UI Presidential Scholarship, CEF Muldenhauer Top Girl Scholarship, UI College of Engineering Scholarship, UI Honors College Scholarship; Savannah Wolfe: Washington College Grant, Experience WSU Scholarship.