ASOTIN — The 2023 Asotin High School Awards Banquet was held May 31 in the school’s Wilcox Gymnasium. Students receiving awards included:
Haylee Appleford: David Loseth Memorial Scholarship, Christopher Earle Ausman Memorial Scholarship, Paul Heger Gator Memorial Scholarship, Asotin County CattleWomen Scholarship, Asotin County Cattlemen Scholarship, Asotin County Wheat Growers Scholarship, Forgey Land and Livestock Scholarship, Potlatch No. 1 Federal Credit Union Scholarship, Lewis-Clark State College Foundations Scholarship, LCSC Athletic Scholarship, LCSC Presidential Out-of-State Tuition Scholarship, Holly Heitstuman Memorial Scholarship, Asotin Public School Employees Scholarship, Asotin Anatone Booster Club Scholarship; Carlie Ball: CHS Primeland Scholarship, P1FCU Scholarship, Holly Heitstuman Memorial Scholarship, Asotin Lion’s Club Scholarship, Chamber of Commerce 2023 Agriculture Scholarship, Asotin County CattleWomen Scholarship, Asotin Anatone Booster Club Scholarship, University of Montana Out-of-State Tuition Scholarship, Washington Water Power Legacy Foundation Scholarship; Isaiah Berzett: University of Idaho Vandal Excellence Academic Scholarship; Cooper Biery: LCSC Presidential Out-of-State Tuition Scholarship; Allyson Bittle: LCSC High School Leadership Scholarship; Sofia Carrasco: Harold Thompson Memorial Scholarship, PEO Lewiston BR Chapter, Experience Washington State University Scholarship; LiliAnn Denham: CHS Primeland Scholarship, LCSC Presidential Scholarship, LCSC Foundation Scholars Scholarship, LCSC High School Leadership Scholarship, Asotin Anatone Education Foundation Scholarship, University of Montana Western Undergrad Exchange, University of Montana Francis and Florence Jones Greaves, Native American Scholarship, University of Montana Burt and Eva Spaulding Scholarship and Opportunity Endowment, Davidson Honors College Tuition Waiver, LC Valley Chamber Agricultural Committee Scholarship, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8311 Auxiliary Scholarship, Washington State Retirees Association Unit 1 Scholarship, Elk’s National Foundation Most Valuable Student, Betty and Owen Stickle Scholarship, Asotin Lion’s Club Scholarship, Asotin Anatone Booster Club Scholarship; Reuben Eggleston: LCSC Presidential Out-of-State Tuition Scholarship, UI Scholars Award, UI Idaho Merit Scholarship, Knights of Columbus Scholarship, All Saints Catholic Church Scholarship; Emily Elskamp: Asotin Anatone Education Foundation Scholarship, Experience Washington State University Scholarship, WSU Distinguished Achievement, Oregon State University Out-of-State Tuition, Western Washington University Achievement, Asotin Anatone Booster Club Scholarship; Rylan Holland: Asotin Anatone Education Foundation Scholarship, Moose International Youth Awareness Scholarship, LCSC Presidential Out-of-State Tuition Scholarship, LCSC Jack M. and Mary Lou Gruber Scholarship, LCSC Moss Family Scholarship; Samantha Johnson: Kerri Lynn Johnson Memorial Scholarship, Harold and Helen Shepherd WWCC Foundation Scholarship, Asotin County Cattlemen Scholarship, Asotin County Wheat Growers Scholarship, Asotin County CattleWomen Scholarship, Forgey Land and Livestock Scholarship; Kelli Kaufman: LCSC Provost Scholarship, Washington State School Retirees Association Scholarship, LCSC Roy and Leona Nelson Foundation Scholarship, Betty and Owen Stickle Scholarship, PEO FE Chapter Scholarship, LCSC High School Leadership Scholarship; Deven Olsen: LCSC Presidential Out-of-State Tuition Scholarship; Adelina Reed: LCSC Robert (Jack) Bowler Endowed Scholarship, LCSC Presidential Out-of-State Tuition Scholarship; Chloe Renzelman: LCSC Presidential Out-of-State Tuition Scholarship, Odd Fellows Lodge No. 8 Scholarship; Hogan Riggers: University of Oregon Summit Scholarship, Montana State University Achievement Award; Avery Smith: UI Vandal Summit Academic Achievement, Experience Washington State University Scholarship, WSU Distinguished Cougar; Caroline Stevens: UI Vandal Pride Award; Sadie Thummel: Asotin Anatone Education Foundation Scholarship, Harold Thompson Memorial Scholarship, WSU Regents Scholarship, Experience Washington State University Scholarship, Asotin Education Association Scholarship, Asotin Lion’s Club Scholarship, Asotin Anatone Booster Club Scholarship; Benjamin Warwick: LCSC Presidential Out-of-State Tuition Scholarship; Lacie Webber: LCSC Presidential Out-of-State Tuition Scholarship; Aiden Weber: Lewis Clark Credit Union Scholarship, Asotin Anatone Education Foundation Scholarship, DeAtley Family Foundation Scholarship, LCSC Counselor Leadership Scholarship, LCSC Foundation Scholars Program, LCSC Predidential Out-of-State Tuition Scholarship, WSU Regents Scholarship, Voland Engineering Scholarship, Experience Washington State University Scholarship, Washington State Retirees Association Robert J. Handy Scholarship, Clarkston Education Association Scholarship, Asotin Public School Employees Scholarship, Asotin Lion’s Club Scholarship, Asotin Anatone Booster Club Scholarship; Makayla Wheeler: Christopher Earle Ausman Memorial Scholarship, Walla Walla University Athletic Volleyball Scholarship, WWU NPUC Grant, WWU Achievement Scholarship, WWU Grant, WWU Leadership Scholarship; Gavin Wood: CHS Primeland Scholarship, DeAtley Foundation Employee Scholarship, Kerri Lynn Johnson Memorial Scholarship, LCSC Presidential Out-of-State Tuition Scholarship, LCSC Roy and Leona Nelson Foundation Scholarship.