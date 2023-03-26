For the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley
Monday, March 27
Yoga and low-impact exercise, 9-10 a.m. (advanced) and 10:15-11:15 a.m. (beginners), Valley Community Center, 549 Fifth St., Clarkston.
Coffee hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center.
Coffee, 10 a.m. to noon, $2 donation, Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston.
Fit For Life, 10-11 a.m., Grange Hall, 2220 Reservoir Road, Clarkston.
Senior citizens nutrition program meal (dine in), noon to 1 p.m., Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St., Lewiston.
Painting group, noon to 3 p.m., Valley Community Center.
Seaport Quilters group, 6-9 p.m., Valley Community Center.
Footcare, Valley Community Center. By appointment only: (509) 330-1857.
Tuesday, March 28
Coffee hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center, 549 Fifth St., Clarkston.
Senior Round Table meal (pickup), 10:30-11:30 a.m., Valley Community Center.
Free document shredding (small bags only), 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Valley Community Center.
Bridge, noon, Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St., Lewiston.
Senior Round Table meal (dine in), noon, Valley Community Center.
Senior citizens nutrition program meal (dine in), noon to 1 p.m., Lewiston Community Center.
Senior Round Table meal (pickup), 12:30-1 p.m., Valley Community Center.
Wednesday, March 29
Yoga and low-impact exercise, 9-10 a.m. (advanced) and 10:15-11:15 a.m. (beginners), Valley Community Center, 549 Fifth St., Clarkston.
Coffee hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center.
Coffee, 10 a.m. to noon, $2 donation, Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston.
Fit For Life, 10-11 a.m., Grange Hall, 2220 Reservoir Road, Clarkston.
Senior citizens nutrition program meal (dine in), 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St., Lewiston.
Bridge, 12:30-4:30 p.m., Valley Community Center.
Thursday, March 30
Coffee hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center, 549 Fifth St., Clarkston.
Free document shredding (small bags only), 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Valley Community Center.
Senior Round Table meal (dine in), noon, Valley Community Center.
Painting group, noon, Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St., Lewiston.
Dance, 7-9:30 p.m., $5 donation, Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston.
Footcare, Valley Community Center. By appointment only: (253) 218-7091.
Friday, March 31
Coffee hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center, 549 Fifth St., Clarkston.
Coffee, 10 a.m. to noon, $2 donation, Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston.
Country jam, 10 a.m. to noon, Sixth Street Senior Center.
Fit For Life, 10-11 a.m., Grange Hall, 2220 Reservoir Road, Clarkston.
Senior Round Table meal (dine in), noon, Valley Community Center.
Those seeking information about senior meals may call the Senior Round Table at (509) 758-3816, or Lewiston Senior Nutrition Program at (208) 743-6983.