For the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley
Monday, July 24
Low-impact exercise and gentle yoga, 9-10 a.m., Valley Community Center, 549 Fifth St., Clarkston.
Dorothy’s Coffee Hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center.
Coffee, 10 a.m. to noon, $2 donation, Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston.
Senior Nutrition Program meal (dine in), noon to 1 p.m., Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St., Lewiston.
Art and painting, noon to 3 p.m., Valley Community Center.
Seaport Quilters group, 6-9 p.m., Valley Community Center.
Footcare: Idaho and Washington residents, Valley Community Center. By appointment only: (509) 330-1857.
Tuesday, July 25
Dorothy’s Coffee Hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center.
Senior Round Table meal (pickup), 10:30-11:30 a.m., Valley Community Center.
Bridge, noon, Lewiston Community Center.
Senior Round Table meal (dine in), noon, Valley Community Center.
Senior Nutrition Program meal (dine in), noon to 1 p.m., Lewiston Community Center.
Senior Round Table meal (pickup), 12:30-1 p.m., Valley Community Center.
LC Valley Footcare, Valley Community Center. By appointment only: (253) 218-7091.
Karaoke, 6:30-9 p.m., Valley Community Center.
Wednesday, July 26
Low-impact exercise and gentle yoga, 9-10 a.m., Valley Community Center.
Dorothy’s Coffee Hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center.
Coffee, 10 a.m. to noon, $2 donation, Sixth Street Senior Center.
Senior Nutrition Program meal (dine in), 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Lewiston Community Center.
Bridge, 12:30-4:30 p.m., Valley Community Center.
Thursday, July 27
Dorothy’s Coffee Hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center.
Senior Round Table meal (dine in), noon, Valley Community Center.
Painting group, noon, Lewiston Community Center.
Dance, 7-9:30 p.m., $5 donation, Sixth Street Senior Center.
LC Valley Footcare, Valley Community Center. By appointment only: (253) 218-7091.
Friday, July 28
Dorothy’s Coffee Hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center.
Coffee, 10 a.m. to noon, $2 donation, Sixth Street Senior Center.
Country jam, 10 a.m. to noon, Sixth Street Senior Center.
Senior Round Table meal (dine in), noon, Valley Community Center.
Those seeking information about senior meals may call the Senior Round Table at (509) 758-3816, or Lewiston Senior Nutrition Program at (208) 743-6983.
