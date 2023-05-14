For the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley
Monday, May 15
For the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley
Monday, May 15
Yoga and low-impact exercise, 9-10 a.m., Valley Community Center, 549 Fifth St., Clarkston.
Coffee hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center.
Coffee, 10 a.m. to noon, $2 donation, Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston.
Fit For Life, 10-11 a.m., Grange Hall, 2220 Reservoir Road, Clarkston.
Senior citizens nutrition program meal (dine in), noon to 1 p.m., Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St., Lewiston.
Painting group, noon to 3 p.m., Valley Community Center.
Footcare, Valley Community Center. By appointment only: (509) 330-1857.
Tuesday, May 16
Coffee hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center.
Senior Round Table meal (pickup), 10:30-11:30 a.m., Valley Community Center.
Bridge, noon, Lewiston Community Center.
Senior Round Table meal (dine in), noon, Valley Community Center.
Senior citizens nutrition program meal (dine in), noon to 1 p.m., Lewiston Community Center.
Senior Round Table meal (pickup), 12:30-1 p.m., Valley Community Center.
Wednesday, May 17
Yoga and low-impact exercise, 9-10 a.m., Valley Community Center.
Coffee hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center.
Coffee, 10 a.m. to noon, $2 donation, Sixth Street Senior Center.
Fit For Life, 10-11 a.m., Grange Hall, Clarkston.
Senior citizens nutrition program meal (dine in), 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Lewiston Community Center.
Bridge, 12:30-4:30 p.m., Valley Community Center.
Thursday, May 18
Coffee hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center.
Senior Round Table meal (dine in), noon, Valley Community Center.
Painting group, noon, Lewiston Community Center.
Dance, 7-9:30 p.m., $5 donation, Sixth Street Senior Center.
Footcare, Valley Community Center. By appointment only: (253) 218-7091.
Friday, May 19
Coffee hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center.
Coffee, 10 a.m. to noon, $2 donation, Sixth Street Senior Center.
Country jam, 10 a.m. to noon, Sixth Street Senior Center.
Fit For Life, 10-11 a.m., Grange Hall, Clarkston.
Senior Round Table meal (dine in), noon, Valley Community Center.
Saturday, May 20
Sons of Norway group, 12:30-3 p.m., Valley Community Center.
Those seeking information about senior meals may call the Senior Round Table at (509) 758-3816, or Lewiston Senior Nutrition Program at (208) 743-6983.
