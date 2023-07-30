Sisterhood and Scooby-Doo go hand in hand

Like the girls of “Little Women,” I grew up one of four distinctly different sisters with seven years between us.

The eldest is Sharon. She lives alone in a small town in Mississippi near her son, where she is a local newspaper columnist. She is a night owl, which makes her the sister I can call at 3 a.m. when I am haunted by recurring dreams of a gorilla jumping out of the bedroom closet we shared when I was 8 and she was 9.