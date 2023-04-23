Vicky D. Boulevard counts a suitcase full of cash tips March 15 after closing out a set at the Boomtown Saloon. Boulevard left the final night of the Lipstick Divas a little early in order to get a couple hours rest before heading back to Portland to perform in another drag show the following day.
The crowd screams in excitement as Andrea Wabaunsee, also known as Tatiana Rexia, MC’s from back stage March 14 as the next drag queen prepares to take the stage at the Boomtown Saloon. Wabaunsee has been performing with the Lipstick Divas for years but this was her first time hosting the traveling drag show.
Drag queens Vicky D. Boulevard, left, and Sugar Beverly Babcock do their makeup at their Airbnb on March 14 before performing in the Lipstick Divas Drag Show at the Boomtown Saloon. Boulevard and Babcock have over 15 years of drag show experience between the two of them.
Aaron McAllister, a.k.a. Diva Dott, amps up a fully packed house March 14 during the Lipstick Divas Drag Show at the Boomtown Saloon in downtown Lewiston.
Austin Johnson/Lewiston Tribune
Austin Johnson/Lewiston Tribune
Aaron McAllister, a.k.a. Diva Dott, crawls through the crowd while performing her drag routine March 15 at the Boomtown Saloon.
Austin Johnson/Lewiston Tribune
Cody Wojahn, also know as Inanna Miss, looks into the camera in true drag queen style while a fan takes a selfie March 14 during the Lipstick Divas Drag Show at the Boomtown Saloon.
Austin Johnson/Lewiston Tribune
Austin Johnson/Lewiston Tribune
Austin Johnson/Lewiston Tribune
Sugar Beverly Babcock makes it rain with tips of legal American tender as Baywatch themed lift guard March 14 as she performs during the Lipstick Divas Drag Show at the Boomtown Saloon.
The Lipstick Divas returned to Lewiston’s Boomtown Saloon April 14-15 for a 1990s-themed performance that left the crowd wanting more.
Both nights were sold out and the drag queen divas left everything on the stage except their cash tips, which the audience members rained down upon the performers throughout the night.
This touring drag show has been coming to Lewiston for years, but this visit was a little different because some of the performers recently received death threats for pursuing their passion of drag. But that didn’t stop them from doing what they do best or being who they are.
“I want people to know who I am,” said Andrea Wabaunsee, whose drag name is Tatiana Rexia. “I want them to know I’m not afraid of them.”