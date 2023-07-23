The grands spent some time getting a jump on summer

Due to a burgeoning frog population growing by leaps and bounds, and the proximity of a small county fair hosting a frog jumping contest, the kids began eyeing frogs in a new light, writes Lori Borgman. (Dreamstime/TNS)

 Dreamstime via Tribune News Service

We may be alike in that you, too, believed frog-jumping contests had gone the way of Mark Twain, steamboats and rotary dial telephones.

Like me, you would be wrong.

