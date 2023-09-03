The other woman drives husband batty

Her name is Jane. She's the voice on Lori Borgman's Waze navigation system. (Dreamstime/TNS)

It’s been more than 10 years since the “other woman” came into our lives. She drives us both batty. Literally.

It’s not a love triangle; it is a triangle of animosity, tension and rancor.