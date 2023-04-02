The sign master begins to wind down

With a steady hand, Ruben Marcilla hand-paints a sign Tuesday in the outfield of Avista Stadium in Spokane. He has hand-painted all of the sponsored signs you see at Spokane Indians games for more than 30 years. (Kathy Plonka/The Spokesman-Review)

 Kathy Plonka/Spokesman-Review

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — With a swift and steady hand, Ruben Marcilla is painting a 3-foot-tall “T.”

The “T” is white, and Marcilla is cutting crisp lines around it in teal. When he’s done he moves on to “H,” then “E” and an hour later he’s all the way through “THE UPS STORE.”