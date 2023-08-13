Licensed clinical professional counselor Phyllis Fagell has a new book out, and it’s worth reading for its description of my new favorite diagnosis alone: FOPO.

FOPO, which Fagell credits to psychologist Michael Gervais, is the Fear of Other People’s Opinions. (You’re likely familiar with FOMO, Fear Of Missing Out, and its introvert cousin, JOMO, Joy Of Missing Out.)

Tags

Recommended for you