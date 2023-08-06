Books
Best-selling books of the week ending July 29 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)
2. “Light Bringer” by Pierce Brown (Del Rey)
3. “Dead Fall” by Brad Thor (Atria/Bestler)
4. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry (Berkley)
5. “The Collector by Daniel Silva (Harper)
6. “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese (Grove)
7. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)
8. “Everyone Here is Lying” by Shari Lapena (Viking/Dorman)
9. “Obsessed” by James Patterson and James O. Born (Little, Brown)
10. “The Five-Star Weekend” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Baking Yesteryear” by B. Dylan Hollis (DK)
2. “The King of Late Night” by Greg Gutfield (Threshold)
3. “The Wager” by David Grann (Doubleday)
4. “Outlive” by Peter Attia (Harmony)
5. “The Creative Act” by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)
6. “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: The Art of the Movie” by Ramin Zahed (Abrams)
7. “Who Knew?” by Sophie Collins (Portable)
8. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)
9. “Beyond the Story” by BTS (Flatiron)
10. “Magnolia Table, Vol. 3” by Joanna Gaines (William Morrow)
Audiobooks
Best-selling books of the week on Audible.com as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “Light Bringer” by Pierce Brown, narrated by Tim Gerard Reynolds
2. “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Book 1” by J.K. Rowling, narrated by Jim Dale
3. “Dead Fall” by Brad Thor, narrated by Armand Schultz
4. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton
5. “Call the Canaries Home” by Laura Barrow, narrated by Amy Bentley, Sophie Amoss, Janet Metzger and Arielle DeLisle
6. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus, narrated by Miranda Raison, Bonnie Garmus and Pandora Sykes
7. “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese, narrated by the author
8. “After Death” by Dean Koontz, narrated by Edoardo Ballerini
9. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver, narrated by Charlie Thurston
10. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West
NONFICTION
1. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author
2. “American Prometheus” by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, narrated by Jeff Cummings
3. “48 Laws of Power” by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe
4. “Outlive” by Peter Attia, MD and Bill Gifford, contributor; narrated by Peter Attia
5. “Can’t Hurt Me” by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick
6. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F---” by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne
7. “How to Talk to Anyone” by Leil Lowndes, narrated by Joyce Bean and the author
8. “Hábitos Atómicos” by James Clear, narrated by Arturock
9. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author
10. “Dark Future” by Glenn Beck and Justin Trask Haskins, narrated by Glenn Beck
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Try That In A Small Town,” Jason Aldean
2. “Last Night,” Morgan Wallen
3. “Fast Car,” Luke Combs
4. “F--umean,” Gunna
5. “Calm Down,” Rema and Selena Gomez
6. “Cruel Summer,” Taylor Swift
7. “K-Pop,” Travis Scott, Bad Bunny and The Weeknd
8. “Barbie World,” Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice and Aqua
9. “Seven,” Jung Kook and Latto
10. “Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo
COUNTRY
1. “Try That In A Small Town,” Jason Aldean
2. “Last Night,” Morgan Wallen
3. “Fast Car,” Luke Combs
4. “Need A Favor,” Jelly Roll
5. “Religiously,” Bailey Zimmerman
6. “Thinkin’ Bout Me,” Morgan Wallen
7. “White Horse,” Chris Stapleton
8. “Love You Anyway,” Luke Combs
9. “Bury Me In Georgia,” Kane Brown
10. “I Can See You,” Taylor Swift
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Thursday according to music.apple.com.
1. “Meltdown,” Travis Scott and Drake
2. “Fein,” Travis Scott and Playboi Carti
3. “I Know?,” Travis Scott
4. “F--umean,” Gunna
5. “Topia Twins,” Travis Scott, Rob49 and 21 Savage
6. “Thank God,” Travis Scott
7. “My Eyes,” Travis Scott
8. “Telekinesis,” Travis Scott, SZA and Future
9. “Hyaena,” Travis Scott
10. “Modern Jam,” Travis Scott, Teezo Touchdown
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks globally on Spotify for the week ending July 27 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Seven,” Jung Kook and Latto
2. “Lala,” Myke Towers
3. “K-Pop,” Travis Scott, Bad Bunny and The Weeknd
4. “Cruel Summer,” Taylor Swift
5. “Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo
6. “What Was I Made For?,” Billie Eilish
7. “Barbie World,” Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice and Aqua
8. “Dance The Night,” Dua Lipa
9. “Super Shy,” NewJeans
10. “Columbia,” Quevedo
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of July 24 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Kandahar,” Universal
2. “John Wick: Chapter 4,” Lionsgate
3. “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” Universal
4. “Sisu,” Lionsgate
5. “Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” Paramount
6. “Book Club: The Next Chapter,” Universal
7. “Renfield,” Universal
8. “65,” Sony
9. “Cocaine Bear,” Universal
10. “Shazam! Fury of the Gods,” Warner