Books
Best-selling books of the week ending March 4 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Storm Watch,” C.J. Box, Putnam
2. “Lessons in Chemistry,” Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday
3. “A Day of Fallen Night,” Samantha Shannon, Bloomsbury
4. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow,” Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf
5. “Someone Else’s Shoes,” Jojo Moyes, Viking/Dorman
6. “Demon Copperhead,” Barbara Kingsolver, Harper
7. “The Boys from Biloxi,” John Grisham, Doubleday
8. “I Have Some Questions for You,” Rebecca Makkai, Viking
9. “Fairy Tale,” Stephen King, Scribner
10. “The Adventures of Amina Al-Sirafi,” Shannon Chakraborty, Harper Voyager
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “The Courage to Be Free,” Ron DeSantis, Broadside
2. “Spare,” Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Random House
3. “Young Forever,” Mark Hyman, Little, Brown Spark
4. “Drama Free,” Nedra Glover, Tawwab TarcherPerigee
5. “The Creative Act,” Rick Rubin, Penguin Press
6. “8 Rules of Love,” Jay Shetty, Simon & Schuster
7. “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster
8. “All My Knotted-Up Life,” Beth Moore, Tyndale
9. “Wake Up with Purpose!” Jean Dolores Schmidt, Harper Select
10. “The Parenting Map,” Shefali Tsabary, HarperOne
Audiobooks
Best-selling books of the week on Audible.com as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus, narrated by Miranda Raison, Bonnie Garmus and Pandora Sykes
2. “Hell Divers X: Fallout” by Nicholas Sansbury Smith, narrated by R.C. Bray
3. “The Hobbit” by J.R.R. Tolkien, narrated by Andy Serkis
4. “Daisy Jones and The Six” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, narrated by Jennifer Beals, Benjamin Bratt, Judy Greer and Pablo Schreiber
5. “The House at the End of the World” by Dean Koontz, narrated by Natalie Naudus
6. “Storm Watch” by C.J. Box, narrated by David Chandler
7. “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Book 1” by J.K. Rowling, narrated by Jim Dale
8. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Olivia Song
9. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West
10. “Someone Else’s Shoes” by Jojo Moyes, narrated by Daisy Ridley
NONFICTION
1. “Spare” by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, narrated by the author
2. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author
3. “Never Split the Difference” by Chris Voss, narrated by Michael Kramer
4. “The Courage to Be Free” by Ron DeSantis, narrated by the author and John Pruden
5. “Never Finished” by David Goggins, narrated by the author, Adam Skolnick and Jacqueline Gardner
6. “The 6 Habits of Growth” by Brendon Burchard, narrated by the author
7. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F---” by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne
8. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, narrated by the author
9. “48 Laws of Power” by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe
10. “All My Knotted-Up Life” by Beth Moore, narrated by the author
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Die For You — Remix,” The Weeknd and Ariana Grande
2. “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
3. “Kill Bill,” SZA
4. “Boy’s A Liar, Pt. 2,” PinkPantheress and Ice Spice
5. “Last Night,” Morgan Wallen
6. “Creepin’,” Metro Boomin, The Weeknd and 21 Savage
7. “TQG,” Karol G and Shakira
8. “Unholy,” Sam Smith and Kim Petras
9. “Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift
10. “Cuff It,” Beyonce
COUNTRY
1. “Last Night,” Morgan Wallen
2. “Thought You Should Know,” Morgan Wallen
3. “Rock And A Hard Place,” Bailey Zimmerman
4. “Thank God,” Kane Brown with Katelyn
5. “You Proof,” Morgan Wallen
6. “Going, Going, Gone,” Luke Combs
7. “Something In The Orange,” Zach Bryan
8. “Heart Like A Truck,” Lainey Wilson
9. “The Kind Of Love We Make,” Luke Combs
10. “Love You Anyway,” Luke Combs
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Thursday according to music.apple.com.
1. “Last Night,” Morgan Wallen
2. “Thinkin’ ’Bout Me,” Morgan Wallen
3. “Ain’t That Some,” Morgan Wallen
4. “Everything I Love,” Morgan Wallen
5. “Man Made A Bar,” Morgan Wallen and Eric Church
6. “I Wrote The Book,” Morgan Wallen
7. “One Thing At A Time, Morgan Wallen
8. “Boy’s a Liar, Pt 2,” PinkPantheress and Ice Spice
9. “You Proof,” Morgan Wallen
10. “ ’98 Braves,” Morgan Wallen
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks globally on Spotify for the week ending March 2 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
2. “TQG,” Karol G, Shakira
3. “Die For You — Remix,” The Weeknd and Ariana Grande
4. “Kill Bill,” SZA
5. “Boy’s a Liar, Pt. 2,” PinkPantheress and Ice Spice
6. “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53,” Bizarrap and Shakira
7. “Creepin’,” Metro Boomin with The Weeknd and 21 Savage
8. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
9. “Yandel 150,” Yandel and Feid
10. “Unholy,” Sam Smith and Kim Petras
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Feb. 28 according to the Associated Press.
1. “The King’s Man,” 20th Century
2. “House of Gucci,” Universal
3. “American Underdog,” Lionsgate
4. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” Sony
5. “Eternals,” Marvel Studios
6. “The 355,” Universal
7. “A Day to Die,” Redbox
8. “Clifford the Big Red Dog,” Paramount
9. “Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City,” Sony
10. “King Richard,” Warner