Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Feb. 25 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)
2. “Tomorrow, Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)
3. “Burner” by Mark Greaney (Berkley)
4. “I Have Some Questions for You” by Rebecca Makkai (Viking)
5. “Someone Else’s Shoes” by Jojo Moyes (Viking/Dorman)
6. “The Last Kingdom” by Steve Berry (Grand Central Publishing)
7. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
8. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)
9. “Murder Your Employer” by Rupert Holmes (Avid Reader)
10. “Encore in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s Press)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Young Forever” by Mary Hyman (Little, Brown Spark)
2. “Spare” by Prince Harry (Random House)
3. “All My Knotted-Up Life” by Beth Moore (Tyndale)
4. Two Weeks Notice” by Amy Porterfield (Hay House Business)
5. “The Creative Act” by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)
6. “8 Rules of Love” by Jay Shetty (Simon & Schuster)
7. “It’s OK to B Angry About Capitalism” by Bernie Sanders (Crown)
8. “The Awe of God” by John Bevere (Thomas Nelson)
9. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)
10. “Walk the Blue Line” by James Patterson amd Matt Eversmann (Little, Brown)
Audiobooks
Best-selling books of the week on Audible.com as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “Impact Winter” by Travis Beacham, performed by full cast
2. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West
3. “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley, narrated by Clare Corbett, Daphne Kouma, Julia Winwood, Sope Dirisu, Sofia Zervudachi and Charlie Anson
4. “The Reunion,” by Meghan Quinn, narrated by Lidia Dornet, Teddy Hamilton, Laurie West, Rock Engle, CJ Bloom and Stephen Borne
5. “Unmissing” by Minka Kent, narrated by Carly Robins and Jane Oppenheimer
6. “Project Hail Mary” by Andy Weir, performed by Ray Porter
7. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover performed by Vanessa Johansson and Amy Landon
8. “Good as Dead” by Susan Walter, narrated by Kimberly Woods, Suzanne Elise Freeman, James Anderson Foster, Selah Victor, Jack Turner and Seth Podowitz
9. “Never Saw Me Coming” by Vera Kurian, narrated by Brittany Pressley
10. “Quicksilver,” by Dean Koontz, narrated by Todd Haberkorn
NONFICTION
1. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author
2. “Atlas of the Heart” by Brené Brown, narrated by the author
3. “Will” by Will Smith and Mark Manson, narrated by Will Smith
4. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author
5. “Can’t Hurt Me” by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick
6. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F---” by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne
7. “12 Rules for Life” by Jordan B. Peterson, narrated by the author
8. “Unf---- Your Brain” by Faith G. Harper, PhD LPC-S ACS ACN, narrated by the author
9. “Cues” by Vanessa Van Edwards, narrated by the author
10. “Undistracted” by Bob Goff, narrated by the author
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
2. “Kill Bill,” SZA
3. “Boy’s A Liar, Pt. 2,” PinkPantheress and Ice Spice
4. “Creepin’,” Metro Boomin, The Weeknd and 21 Savage
5. “Last Night,” Morgan Wallen
6. “Die For You,” The Weeknd
7. “Unholy,” Sam Smith and Kim Petras
8. “Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift
9. “Cuff It,” Beyonce
10. “I’m Good (Blue),” David Guetta and Bebe Rexha
COUNTRY
1. “Last Night,” Morgan Wallen
2. “Thank God,” Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
3. “Thought You Should Know,” Morgan Wallen
4. “Rock And A Hard Place,” Bailey Zimmerman
5. “You Proof,” Morgan Wallen
6. “Going, Going, Gone,” Luke Combs
7. “Something In The Orange,” Zach Bryan
8. “Heart Like A Truck,” Lainey Wilson
9. “The Kind Of Love We Make,” Luke Combs
10. “Love You Anyway,” Luke Combs
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Thursday according to music.apple.com.
1. “Last Night,” Morgan Wallen
2. “”Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2,” PinkPantheress and Ice Spice
3. “Kill Bill,” SZA
4. “TQG,” Karol G and Shakira
5. “Snooze,” SZA
6. “Painting Pictures,” Superstar Pride
7. “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
8. “Favorite Song,” Toosii
9. “Rich Flex,” Drake and 21 Savage
10. “Freestyle,” Lil Baby
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks globally on Spotify for the week ending Feb. 17 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
2. “Kill Bill,” SZA
3. “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2,” PinkPantheress and Ice Spice
4. “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53,” Bizarrap and Shakira
5. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
6. “Creepin’,” Metro Boomin with The Weeknd and 21 Savage
7. “Unholy,” Sam Smith and Kim Petras
8. “Yandel 150,” Yandel and Feid
9. “La Bachata,” Manuel Turizo
10. “I’m Good (Blue),” David Guetta and Bebe Rexha
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Feb. 28 according to the Associated Press.
1. “The King’s Man,” 20th Century
2. “House of Gucci,” Universal
3. “American Underdog,” Lionsgate
4. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” Sony
5. “Eternals,” Marvel Studios
6. “The 355,” Universal
7. “A Day to Die,” Redbox
8. “Clifford the Big Red Dog,” Paramount
9. “Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City,” Sony
10. “King Richard,” Warner