Books
Best-selling books of the week ending June 24 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “The Five-Star Weekend” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)
2. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry (Berkley)
3. “Zero Days” by Ruth Ware (Scout)
4. “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese (Grove)
5. “The Only One Left” by Riley Sager (Dutton)
6. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)
7. “Cross Down” by Patterson/DuBois (Little, Brown)
8. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)
9. “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano (Dial)
10. “Identity” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Outlive” by Peter Attia (Harmony)
2. “The Wager” by David Grann (Doubleday)
3. “Magnolia Table, Vol. 3” by Joanna Gaines (William Morrow)
4. “1964” by Paul McCartney (Liveright)
5. “Sixty-One” by Chris Paul (St. Martin’s Press)
6. “The Creative Act” by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)
7. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)
8. “The In-Between” by Hadley Vilahos (Ballantine)
9. “Pageboy” by Elliot Page (Flatiron)
10. “Rewired” by Lamarre/Smaje/Zemmel (Wiley)
Audiobooks
Best-selling books of the week on Audible.com as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “Lessons in Chemistry,” by Bonnie Garmus, narrated by Miranda Raison, Bonnie Garmus and Pandora Sykes
2. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton
3. “The Five-Star Weekend” by Elin Hilderbrand, narrated by Erin Bennett
4. “The Silmarillion” by J.R.R. Tolkien and Christopher Tolkien, narrated by Andy Serkis
5. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West
6. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver, narrated by Charlie Thurston
7. “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese, narrated by the author
8. “Identity” by Nora Roberts, narrated by January LaVoy
9. “Zero Days” by Ruth Ware, narrated by Imogen Church
10. “Regretting You” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Tanya Eby and Lauren Ezzo
NONFICTION
1. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author
2. “The Real Anthony Fauci” by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., narrated by Bruce Wagner
3. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, narrated by the author
4. “Outlive” by Peter Attia, MD and Bill Gifford, contributor; narrated by Peter Attia, MD
5. “48 Laws of Power” by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe
6. “Can’t Hurt Me” by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick
7. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F---” by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne
8. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author
9. “Spare” by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, narrated by the author
10. “Never Finished” by David Goggins, narrated by the author, Adam Skolnick and Jacqueline Gardner
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Last Night,” Morgan Wallen
2. “Fast Car,” Luke Combs
3. “Calm Down,” Rema and Selena Gomez
4. “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
5. “All My Life,” Lil Durk and J. Cole
6. “Favorite Song,” Toosii
7. “Karma,” Taylor Swift and Ice Spice
8. “Kill Bill,” SZA
9. “Creepin’,” Metro Boomin, The Weeknd and 21 Savage
10. “Ella Baila Sola,” Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma
COUNTRY
1. “Last Night,” Morgan Wallen
2. “Fast Car,” Luke Combs
3. “Something In The Orange,” Zach Bryan
4. “Need A Favor,” Jelly Roll
5. “You Proof,” Morgan Wallen
6. “Thinkin’ Bout Me,” Morgan Wallen
7. “Next Thing You Know,” Jordan Davis
8. “Dancin’ In The Country,” Tyler Hubbard
9. “Religiously,” Bailey Zimmerman
10. “Memory Lane,” Old Dominion
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Thursday according to music.apple.com.
1. “F--umean,” Gunna
2. “Last Night,” Morgan Wallen
3. “All My Life,” Lil Durk and J. Cole
4. “Oh U Went,” Young Thug and Drake
5. “Luna,” Peso Pluma and Junior H
6. “Lady Gaga,” Peso Pluma, Gabito Ballesteros and Junior H
7. “Sabor Fresa,” Fuerza Regida
8. “Parade on Cleveland,” Young Thug and Drake
9. “Back to the Moon,” Gunna
10. “Rodeo Dr,” Gunna
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks globally on Spotify for the week ending June 22 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Ella Baila Sola,” Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma
2. “Peso Pluma: Bzrp Music Sessions, Volume 55,” Bizarrap and Peso Pluma
3. “Where She Goes,” Bad Bunny
4. “La Bebe (Remix),” Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma
5. “Un x100to,” Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny
6. “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
7. “Cupid (Twin Version),” Fifty Fifty
8. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
9. “Sprinter,” Dave and Central Cee
10. “Daylight,” David Kushner
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of June 19 according to The Associated Press.
1. “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” Universal
2. “65,” Sony
3. “Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” Paramount
4. “Renfield,” Universal
5. “Shazam! Fury Of The Gods,” Warner
6. “Maggie Moore(s),” Screen Media
7. “Creed III,” Warner
8. “Cocaine Bear,” Universal
9. “Plane” (2023), Lionsgate
10. “Knock at the Cabin,” Universal