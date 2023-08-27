Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Aug. 19 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)
2. “Tom Lake” by Ann Patchett (Harper)
3. “Lion & Lamb” by Patterson/Swierczynski
4. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)
5. “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese (Grove)
6. “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store” by James McBride (Riverhead)
7. “None of This Is True” by Lisa Jewell (Atria)
8. “Masters of Death” by Olivie Blake (Tor)
9. “Happiness” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
10. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry (Berkley)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Outlive” by Peter Attia (Harmony)
2. “Baking Yesteryear” by B. Dylan Hollis (DK)
3. “Stay Sane in an Insane World” by Greg Harden (Blackstone)
4. “The Creative Act” by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)
5. “The Wage” by David Grann (Doubleday)
6. “Bigby Presents: Glory of Giants” (Wizards of the Coast)
7. “The Modern Pioneer Cookbook” by Mary Bryant Shrader (DK)
8. “Magnolia Table, Vol. 3” by Joanna Gaines (William Morrow)
9. “Be Better Than Your BS” by Risha Grant (Hay House)
10. “Tucker” by Chadwick Moore (All Seasons)
Audiobooks
Best-selling books of the week on Audible.com as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “Tom Lake” by Ann Patchett, narrated by Meryl Streep
2. “In the Likely Event” by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Carly Robins and Teddy Hamilton
3. “The Primal Hunter 6” by Zogarth, narrated by Travis Baldree
4. “None of This Is True” by Lisa Jewell, narrated by Kristin Atherton, Ayesha Antoine, Louise Brealey, Alix Dunmore, Elliot Fitzpatrick, Emilia Fox, Lisa Jewell, Thomas Judd, Kate MacDonald, Dominic Thorburn, Nicola Walker and Jenny Walser
5. “Not My Kind of Hero” by Pippa Grant, narrated by Savannah Peachwood and Connor Crais
6. “Esrahaddon” by Michael J. Sullivan, performed by Tim Gerard Reynolds, Michael J. Sullivan and Robin Sullivan
7. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton
8. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus, narrated by Miranda Raison, Bonnie Garmus and Pandora Sykes
9. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver, narrated by Charlie Thurston
10. “The Housemaid” by Freida McFadden, narrated by Lauryn Allman
NONFICTION
1. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author
2. “Outlive” by Peter Attia, MD and Bill Gifford, contributor; narrated by Attia
3. “The Four Agreements” by Don Miguel Ruiz, narrated by Peter Coyote
4. “48 Laws of Power” by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe
5. “Can’t Hurt Me” by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick
6. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F---” by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne
7. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, narrated by the author
8. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author
9. “American Prometheus” by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, narrated by Jeff Cummings
10. “How to Win Friends and Influence People” by Dale Carnegie, narrated by Andrew MacMillan
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Rich Men North of Richmond,” Oliver Anthony
2. “Fast Car,” Luke Combs
3. “Last Night,” Morgan Wallen
4. “Cruel Summer,” Taylor Swift
5. “Calm Down,” Rema and Selena Gomez
6. “Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo
7. “F--umean,”
8. “Dance The Night,” Dua Lipa
9. “Barbie World,” Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice and Aqua
10. “Bad Idea Right?” Olivia Rodrigo
COUNTRY
1. “Rich Men North of Richmond,” Oliver Anthony
2. “Fast Car,” Luke Combs
3. “Last Night,” Morgan Wallen
4. “Need A Favor,” Jelly Roll
5. “Religiously,” Bailey Zimmerman
6. “Thinkin’ Bout Me,” Morgan Wallen
7. “Try That In A Small Town,” Jason Aldean
8. “Love You Anyway,” Luke Combs
9. “Bury Me In Georgia,” Kane Brown
10. “Watermelon Moonshine,” Lainey Wilson
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Thursday according to music.apple.com.
1. “Rich Men North of Richmond,” Oliver Anthony
2. “F--umean,” Gunna
3. “Paint The Town Red,” Doja Cat
4. “Last Night,” Morgan Wallen
5. “Call Your Friends,” Rod Wave
6. “Meltdown,” Travis Scott and Drake
7. “Qlona,” Karol G and Peso Pluma
8. “I Know?” Travis Scott
9. “Telekinesis,” Travis Scott, SZA and Future
10. “All My Life,” Lil Durk and J. Cole
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks globally on Spotify for the week ending Aug. 17 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Seven,” Jung Kook and Latto
2. “Cruel Summer,” Taylor Swift
3. “Lala,” Myke Towers
4. “What Was I Made For?” Billie Eilish
5. “Dance The Night,” Dua Lipa
6. “Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo
7. “Bad Idea Right?,” Olivia Rodrigo
8. “Columbia,” Quevedo
9. “Barbie World,” Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice and Aqua
10. “F--umean,” Gunna
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Aug. 14 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Fast X,” Universal
2. “John Wick: Chapter 4,” Lionsgate
3. “Asteroid City,” Universal
4. “Kandahar,” Universal
5. “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” Universal
6. “River Wild” (2023), Universal
7. “Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” Paramount
8. “Sisu,” Lionsgate
9. “Renfield,” Universal
10. “Plane” (2023), Lionsgate