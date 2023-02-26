Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Feb. 18 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)
2. “Tomorrow, Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)
3. “Someone Else’s Shoes” by Jojo Moyes (Viking/Dorman)
4. “Encore in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s Press)
5. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
6. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)
7. “The House in the Pines” by Ana Reyes (Dutton)
8. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King (Scribner)
9. “The House of Wolves” by James Patterson and Mike Lupica (Little, Brown)
10. “Mad Honey” by Jodi Picoult and Finney Boylan (Ballantine)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Spare” by Prince Harry (Random House)
2. “8 Rules of Love” by Jay Shetty (Simon & Schuster)
3. “The Creative Act” by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)
4. “The Lives We Actually Have” by Kate Bowler and Jessica Richie (Convergent)
5. “Rise of the Fourth Reich” by Steve Deace and Daniel Horowitz (Post Hill)
6. “Walk the Blue Line” by James Patterson amd Matt Eversmann (Little, Brown)
7. “The Light We Carry” by Michelle Obama (Crown)
8. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)
9. “The Power to Change” by Craig Groeschel (Zondervan)
10. “Never Give an Inch” by Mike Pompeo (Broadside)
Audiobooks
Best-selling books of the week on Audible.com as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “Stone Maidens” by Lloyd Devereux Richards, narrated by Donna Postel
2. “The Last Orphan” by Gregg Hurwitz, narrated by Scott Brick
3. “The House at the End of the World” by Dean Koontz, narrated by Natalie Naudus
4. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus, narrated by Miranda Raison, Bonnie Garmus and Pandora Sykes
5. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Olivia Song
6. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West
7. “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Book 1” by J.K. Rowling, narrated by Jim Dale
8. “Layla” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brian Pallino
9. “Someone Else’s Shoes” by Jojo Moyes, narrated by Daisy Ridley
10. “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Colin Donnell and Olivia Song
NONFICTION
1. “Spare” by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, narrated by the author
2. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author
3. “The 6 Habits of Growth” by Brendon Burchard, narrated by the author
4. “Never Finished” by David Goggins, narrated by the author, Adam Skolnick and Jacqueline Gardner
5. “8 Rules of Love” by Jay Shetty, narrated by the author
6. “Finding Me” by Viola Davis, narrated by the author
7. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author
8. “If You Tell” by Gregg Olsen, narrated by Karen Peakes
9. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F---” by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne
10. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, narrated by the author
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
2. “Kill Bill,” SZA
3. “Creepin’,” Metro Boomin, The Weeknd and 21 Savage
4. “Boy’s A Liar, Pt. 2,” PinkPantheress and Ice Spice
5. “Last Night,” Morgan Wallen
6. “Unholy,” Sam Smith and Kim Petras
7. “Die For You,” The Weeknd
8. “Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift
9. “Cuff It,” Beyonce
10. “I’m Good (Blue),” David Guetta and Bebe Rexha
COUNTRY
1. “Last Night,” Morgan Wallen
2. “Thank God,” Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
3. “Love You Anyway,” Luke Combs
4. “Thought You Should Know,” Morgan Wallen
5. “Rock And A Hard Place,” Bailey Zimmerman
6. “Something In The Orange,” Zach Bryan
7. “You Proof,” Morgan Wallen
8. “Going, Going, Gone,” Luke Combs
9. “Heart Like A Truck,” Lainey Wilson
10. “The Kind Of Love We Make,” Luke Combs
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Thursday according to music.apple.com.
1. “Last Night,” Morgan Wallen
2. “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2,” PinkPantheress and Ice Spice
3. “Kill Bill,” SZA
4. “Snooze,” SZA
5. “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
6. “Painting Pictures,” Superstar Pride
7. “Favorite Song,” Toosii
8. “Rich Flex,” Drake and 21 Savage
9. “Creepin’,” Metro Boomin, The Weeknd and 21 Savage
10. “Superhero (Heroes and Villains),” Metro Boomin, Future and Chris Brown
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks globally on Spotify for the week ending Feb. 16 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
2. “Kill Bill,” SZA
3. “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53,” Bizarrap and Shakira
4. “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2,” PinkPantheress and Ice Spice
5. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
6. “Unholy,” Sam Smith and Kim Petras
7. “Creepin’,” Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, 21 Savage
8. “Yandel 150,” Yandel and Feid
9. “La Bachata,” Manuel Turizo
10. “I’m Good (Blue),” David Guetta and Bebe Rexha
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Feb. 22 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Marvel Studios
2. “The Locksmith,” Screen Media
3. “The Fabelmans,” Universal
4. “Violent Night,” Universal
5. “Black Adam,” Warner
6. “House Party (2022),” Warner
7. “Mindcage,” Liongsate
8. “Top Gun: Maverick,” Paramount
9. “Ticket to Paradise,” Universal
10. “Angry Neighbors,” Lionsgate