Books
Best-selling books of the week ending June 3 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry (Berkley)
2. “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese (Grove)
3. “Identity” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)
4. “Drowning” by T.J. Newman (Avid Reader)
5. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)
6. “Tomorrow, Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)
7. “The 23rd Midnight” by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)
8. “Simply Lies” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)
9. “Tom Clancy: Flash Point” by Don Bentley (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
10. “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano (Dial)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Magnolia Table, Vol. 3” by Joanna Gaines (William Morrow)
2. “The Creative Act” by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)
3. “The Wager” by David Grann (Doubleday)
4. “Culture Shock” by Jim Clifton and Jim Harter (Gallup)
5. “Outlive” by Peter Attia (Harmony)
6. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)
7. “Life-Size Birds” by Nancy J. Hajeski (Thunder Bay)
8. “The Wisdom of the Bullfrog” by William H. Mcraven (Grand Central)
9. “Spare” by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex (Random House)
10. “Disruptive Thinking” by T.D. Jakes (Faithwords)
Audiobooks
Best-selling books of the week on Audible.com as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “Identity” by Nora Roberts, narrated by January LaVoy
2. “Only the Dead” by Jack Carr, narrated by Ray Porter
3. “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese, narrated by the author
4. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus, narrated by Miranda Raison, Bonnie Garmus and Pandora Sykes
5. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver, narrated by Charlie Thurston
6. “The Echo of Old Books” by Barbara Davis, narrated by Vanessa Johansson, Steve West and Sarah Zimmerman
7. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry, narrated by Julia Whelan
8. “Tom Clancy Flash Point” by Don Bentley, narrated by Scott Brick
9. “The Rose Code” by Kate Quinn, narrated by Saskia Maarleveld
10. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West
NONFICTION
1. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author
2. “Outlive” by Peter Attia, MD and Bill Gifford, contributor; narrated by Peter Attia, MD
3. “Killers of the Flower Moon” by David Grann, narrated by Will Patton, Ann Marie Lee and Danny Campbell
4. “Spare” by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, narrated by the author
5. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author
6. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F---” by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne
7. “48 Laws of Power” by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe
8. “The Daddy Diaries” by Andy Cohen, narrated by the author
9. “Can’t Hurt Me” by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick
10. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, narrated by the author
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Last Night,” Morgan Wallen
2. “Karma,” Taylor Swift and Ice Spice
3. “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
4. “All My Life,” Lil Durk and J. Cole
5. “Calm Down,” Rema and Selena Gomez
6. “Kill Bill,” SZA
7. “Ella Baila Sola,” Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma
8. “Fast Car,” Luke Combs
9. “Favorite Song,” Toosii
10. “Creepin’,” Metro Boomin, The Weeknd and 21 Savage
COUNTRY
1. “Last Night,” Morgan Wallen
2. “Fast Car,” Luke Combs
3. “Something In The Orange,” Zach Bryan
4. “Rock And A Hard Place,” Bailey Zimmerman
5. “You Proof,” Morgan Wallen
6. “Thinkin’ Bout Me,” Morgan Wallen
7. “Need A Favor,” Jelly Roll
8. “One Thing At A Time,” Morgan Wallen
9. “Dancin’ In The Country,” Tyler Hubbard
10. “Thank God,” Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Thursday according to music.apple.com.
1. “All My Life,” Lil Durk and J. Cole
2. “Last Night,” Morgan Wallen
3. “Ella Baila Sola,” Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma
4. “Put It On Da Floor Again,” Latto and Cardi B
5. “Where She Goes,” Bad Bunny
6. “Favorite Song,” Toosii
7. “Pelle Coat,” Lil Durk
8. “Search & Rescue,” Drake
9. “Thinkin’ Bout Me,” Morgan Wallen
10. “bread & butter,” Gunna
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks globally on Spotify for the week ending May 26 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Ella Baila Sola,” Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma
2. “Where She Goes,” Bad Bunny
3. “La Bebe (Remix),” Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma
4. “Un x100to,” Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny
5. “Cupid (Twin Version),” Fifty Fifty
6. “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
7. “Daylight,” David Kushner
8. “Kill Bill,” SZA
9. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
10. “TQM,” Fuerza Regida
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of May 29 according to the Associated Press.
1. “65,” Sony
2. “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” Paramount
3. “Creed III,” Warner
4. “Shazam! Fury of the Gods,” Warner
5. “Cocaine Bear,” Universal
6. “Knock at the Cabin,” Universal
7. “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” Marvel Studios
8. “80 for Brady,” Paramount
9. “Plane” (2023), Lionsgate
10. “Come Out Fighting,” Screen Media