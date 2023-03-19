Books
Best-selling books of the week ending March 11 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)
2. “Worthy Opponents” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
3. “Storm Watch” by C.J. Box (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
4. “Tomorrow, Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)
5. “Pineapple Street” by Jenny Jackson (Viking/Dorman)
6. “Star Wars Jedi: Battle Scars” by Sam Maggs (Random House Worlds)
7. “A Day of Fallen Night” by Samantha Shannon (Bloomsbury)
8. “The London Séance Society” by Sarah Penner (Park Row)
9. “Someone Else’s Shoes” by Jojo Moyes (Viking/Dorman)
10. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “The Courage to be Free” by Ron DeSantis (Broadside)
2. “Spare” by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (Random House)
3. “The Greatness Mindset” by Lewis Howes (Hay House)
4. “The Creative Act” by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)
5. “Good Power” by Ginni Rometty (Harvard Business Review)
6. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)
7. “8 Rules of Love” by Jay Shetty (Simon & Schuster)
8. “Young Forever” by Mark Hyman (Little, Brown Spark)
9. “It’s OK to Be Angry About Capitalism” by Bernie Sanders (Crown)
10. “Walk the Blue Line” by Patterson/Evers-mann (Little, Brown)
Audiobooks
Best-selling books of the week on Audible.com as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “Daisy Jones and The Six” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, narrated by Jennifer Beals, Benjamin Bratt, Judy Greer and Pablo Schreiber
2. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus, narrated by Miranda Raison, Bonnie Garmus and Pandora Sykes
3. “The Boy from the Woods” by Harlan Coben, narrated by Steven Weber
4. “The Quarry Girls” by Jess Lourey, narrated by Jess Nahikian
5. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West
6. “Someone Else’s Shoes” by Jojo Moyes, narrated by Daisy Ridley
7. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Olivia Song
8. “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Book 1” by J.K. Rowling, narrated by Jim Dale
9. “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt, narrated by Marin Ireland and Michael Urie
10. “Star Wars Jedi: Battle Scars” by Sam Maggs, narrated by Sean Kenin Elias-Reyes
NONFICTION
1. “Spare” by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, narrated by the author
2. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author
3. “Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast” by Michelle Obama, narrated by the author
4. “Never Finished” by David Goggins, narrated by the author, Adam Skolnick and Jacqueline Gardner
5. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, narrated by the author
6. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F---” by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne
7. “Can’t Hurt Me” by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick
8. “12 Rules for Life” by Jordan B. Peterson, narrated by the author
9. “The 6 Habits of Growth” by Brendon Burchard, narrated by the author
10. “48 Laws of Power” by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Last Night,” Morgan Wallen
2. “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
3. “Kill Bill,” SZA
4. “Die For You,” The Weeknd and Ariana Grande
5. “Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2,” PinkPantheress and Ice Spice
6. “Creepin’,” Metro Boomin, The Weeknd and 21 Savage
7. “Thought You Should Know,” Morgan Wallen
8. “You Proof,” Morgan Wallen
9. “Thinkin’ ’Bout Me,” Morgan Wallen
10. “One Thing At A Time,” Morgan Wallen
COUNTRY
1. “Last Night,” Morgan Wallen
2. “Thought You Should Know,” Morgan Wallen
3. “You Proof,” Morgan Wallen
4. “Thinkin’ ’Bout Me,” Morgan Wallen
5. “One Thing At A Time,” Morgan Wallen
6. “Ain’t That Some,” Morgan Wallen
7. “Everything I Love,” Morgan Wallen
8. “Man Made A Bar,” Morgan Wallen and Eric Church
9. “I Wrote The Book,” Morgan Wallen
10. “Rock And A Hard Place,” Bailey Zimmerman
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Thursday according to music.apple.com.
1. “Last Night,” Morgan Wallen
2. “Thinkin’ ’Bout Me,” Morgan Wallen
3. “Kill Bill,” SZA
4. “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2,” PinkPantheress and Ice Spice
5. “Snooze,” SZA
6. “Everything I Love,” Morgan Wallen
7. “Ain’t That Some,” Morgan Wallen
8. “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
9. “Man Made A Bar,” Morgan Wallen and Eric Church
10. “Favorite Song,” Toosii
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks globally on Spotify for the week ending March 9 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “TQG,” Karol G and Shakira
2. “Die For You (Remix),” The Weeknd and Ariana Grande
3. “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
4. “Kill Bill,” SZA
5. “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2,” PinkPantheress and Ice Spice
6. “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53,” Bizarrap and Shakira
7. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
8. “Creepin’,” Metro Boomin, with The Weeknd and 21 Savage
9. “Yandel 150,” Yandel and Feid
10. “Calm Down,” Rema and Selena Gomez
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of March 6 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”
2. “Devotion”
3. “The Ritual Killer”
4. “The Old Way”
5. “Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody”
6. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
7. “The Locksmith”
8. “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
9. “Black Adam”
10. “Devil’s Peak”