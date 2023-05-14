Books
Best-selling books of the week ending May 6 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry (Berkley)
2. “The 23rd Midnight” by Emily Henry (Little, Brown)
3. “Fourth Wing” by Rebeca Yarros (Red Tower)
4. “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese (Grove)
5. “The Wedding Planner” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
6. “Simply Lies” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)
7. “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano (Dial)
8. “The Secret Book of Flora Lea” by Patti Callahan Henry (Atria)
9. “Tomorrow, Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)
10. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Magnolia Table, Vol. 3” by Joanna Gaines (William Morrow)
2. “The Glucose Goddess Method” by Jessie Inchauspe (Simon Element)
3. “The Wager” by David Grann (Doubleday)
4. “The Light We Carry” by Michelle Obama (Crown)
5. “Serenity in the Storm” by Kayleigh Mcenany (Liberatio Protocol)
6. “Tremendous” by Joey Diaz (BenBella)
7. “Look for Me There” by Luke Russert (Harper Horizon)
8. “Outlive” by Peter Attia (Harmony)
9. “Letters to Trump” by Donald J. Trump (Winning Team)
10. “The Daily Dad” by Ryan Holiday (Portfolio)
Audiobooks
Best-selling books of the week on Audible.com as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese, narrated by the author
2. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry, narrated by Julia Whelan
3. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave, narrated by Rebecca Lowman
4. “The 23rd Midnight” by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro, narrated by January LaVoy
5. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus, narrated by Miranda Raison, Bonnie Garmus and Pandora Sykes
6. “The Echo of Old Books” by Barbara Davis, narrated by Vanessa Johansson, Steve West and Sarah Zimmerman
7. “Vacation Wars” by Meghan Quinn, narrated by CJ Bloom and Lee Samuels
8. “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” by Suzanne Collins, narrated by Santino Fontana
9. “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt, narrated by Marin Ireland and Michael Urie
10. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West
NONFICTION
1. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author
2. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author
3. “Tremendous” by Joey “Coco” Diaz, narrated by the author
4. “Outlive” by Peter Attia, MD and Bill Gifford (contributor), narrated by Peter Attia, MD
5. “The Light We Carry” by Michelle Obama, narrated by the author
6. “Spare” by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, narrated by the author
7. “I Will Teach You to Be Rich” by Ramit Sethi, narrated by the author
8. “48 Laws of Power” by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe
9. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F---” by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne
10. “Look for Me There” by Luke Russert, narrated by the author
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Last Night,” Morgan Wallen
2. “Kill Bill,” SZA
3. “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
4. “Ella Baila Sola,” Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma
5. “Calm Down,” Rema and Selena Gomez
6. “Creepin’,” Metro Boomin, The Weeknd and 21 Savage
7. “Un x100to,” Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny
8. “Die For You,” The Weeknd and Ariana Grande
9. “Boy’s A Liar, Pt. 2,” PinkPantheress and Ice Spice
10. “Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift
COUNTRY
1. “Last Night,” Morgan Wallen
2. “Fast Car,” Luke Combs
3. “Rock And A Hard Place,” Bailey Zimmerman
4. “You Proof,” Morgan Wallen
5. “Something In The Orange,” Zach Bryan
6. “Thinkin’ Bout Me,” Morgan Wallen
7. “One Thing At A Time,” Morgan Wallen
8. “Thought You Should Know,” Morgan Wallen
9. “Thank God,” Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
10. “Dancin’ In The Country,” Tyler Hubbard
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Thursday according to music.apple.com.
1. “Last Night,” Morgan Wallen
2. “Ella Baila Sola,” Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma
3. “Search and Rescue,” Drake
4. “Un x100to,” Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny
5. “Favorite Song,” Toosii
6. “Thinkin’ Bout Me,” Morgan Wallen
7. “La Bebe (Remix),” Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma
8. “Snooze,” SZA
9. “Fast Car,” Luke Combs
10. “Kill Bill,” SZA
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks globally on Spotify for the week ending May 4 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Un x100to,” Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny
2. “Ella Baila Sola,” Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma
3. “La Bebe (Remix),” Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma
4. “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
5. “Cupid (Twin Version),” Fifty Fifty
6. “Kill Bill,” SZA
7. “Daylight,” David Kushner
8. “TQG,” Karol G and Shakira
9. “PRC,” Peso Pluma and Natanael Cano
10. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of May 1 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Champions,” Universal
2. “Cocaine Bear,” Universal
3. “Supercell,” Lionsgate
4. “Plane” (2023), Lionsgate
5. “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” Warner
6. “Jesus Revolution,” Lionsgate
7. “A Man Called Otto,” Sony
8. “Fear” (2023), Screen Media
9. “M3GAN,” Universal
10. “Marlowe,” Universal