Books
Best-selling books of the week ending July 22 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)
2. “The Collector by Daniel Silva (Harper)
3. “A Soul of Ash and Blood” by Jennifer L. Armentrout (Blue Box)
4. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry (Berkley)
5. “Obsessed” by Patterson/Born (Little, Brown)
6. “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese (Grove)
7. “The Five-Star Weekend” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)
8. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)
9. “Crook Manifesto” by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)
10. “After Death” by Dean Koontz (Thomas & Mercer)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Beyond the Story” by BTS (Flatiron)
2. “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Piggyback)
3. “Outlive” by Peter Attia (Harmony)
4. “You Will Own Nothing” by Carol Roth (Broadside)
5. “Dark Future” by Glenn Beck (Forefront)
6. “The Creative Act” by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)
7. “Jackie” by J. Randy Taravorelli (St. Martin’s Press)
8. “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: The Art of the Movie” by Ramin Zahed (Abrams)
9. “The Wager” by David Grann (Doubleday)
10. “America’s Cultural Revolution” by Christopher F. Rufo (Broadside)
Audiobooks
Best-selling books of the week on Audible.com as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Book 1” by J.K. Rowling, narrated by Jim Dale
2. “A Soul of Ash and Blood” by Jennifer L. Armentrout, narrated by Tim Campbell
3. “Impact Winter Season 2” by Travis Beacham, performed by full cast
4. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton
5. “Call the Canaries Home” by Laura Barrow, narrated by Amy Bentley, Sophie Amoss, Janet Metzger and Arielle DeLisle
6. “The Collector” by Daniel Silva, narrated by Edoardo Ballerini
7. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus, narrated by Miranda Raison, Bonnie Garmus and Pandora Sykes
8. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West
9. “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese, narrated by the author
10. “Impact Winter” by Travis Beacham, performed by full cast
NONFICTION
1. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author
2. “American Prometheus” by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, narrated by Jeff Cummings
3. “Outlive” by Peter Attia, MD and Bill Gifford, contributor; narrated by Peter Attia
4. “48 Laws of Power” by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe
5. “Hábitos atómicos” by James Clear, narrated by Arturock
6. “Can’t Hurt Me” by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick
7. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F---” by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne
8. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author
9. “The Fourth Turning Is Here” by Neil Howe, narrated by the author
10. “How to Talk to Anyone” by Leil Lowndes, narrated by Joyce Bean and the author
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Seven,” Jung Kook and Latto
2. “Try That In A Small Town,” Jason Aldean
3. “Last Night,” Morgan Wallen
4. “Fast Car,” Luke Combs
5. “Calm Down,” Rema and Selena Gomez
6. “F--umean,” Gunna
7. “Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo
8. “Cruel Summer,” Taylor Swift
9. “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
10. “All My Life,” Lil Durk and J. Cole
COUNTRY
1. “Try That In A Small Town,” Jason Aldean
2. “Last Night,” Morgan Wallen
3. “Fast Car,” Luke Combs
4. “Need A Favor,” Jelly Roll
5. “Thinkin’ Bout Me,” Morgan Wallen
6. “Religiously,” Bailey Zimmerman
7. “I Can See You,” Taylor Swift
8. “Memory Lane,” Old Dominion
9. “Bury Me In Georgia,” Kane Brown
10. “Love You Anyway,” Luke Combs
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Thursday according to music.apple.com.
1. “F--umean,” Gunna
2. “Try That In A Small Town,” Jason Aldean
3. “Last Night,” Morgan Wallen
4. “Barbie World,” Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice and Aqua
5. “All My Life,” Lil Durk and J. Cole
6. “Fast Car,” Luke Combs
7. “What Was I Made For?” Billie Eilish
8. “Thinkin’ Bout Me,” Morgan Wallen
9. “Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo
10. “K-Pop,” Travis Scott, Bad Bunny and The Weeknd
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks globally on Spotify for the week ending July 20 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Seven,” Jung Kook and Latto
2. “Lala,” Myke Towers
3. “Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo
4. “Cruel Summer,” Taylor Swift
5. “Where She Goes,” Bad Bunny
6. “Sprinter,” Dave and Central Cee
7. “Ella Baila Sola,” Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma
8. “Columbia,” Quevedo
9. “F--umean,” Gunna
10. “La Bebe (Remix),” Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of July 17 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Kandahar,” Universal
2. “John Wick: Chapter 4,” Lionsgate
3. “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” Universal
4. “Sisu,” Lionsgate
5. “Book Club: The Next Chapter,” Universal
6. “Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” Paramount
7. “Renfield,” Universal
8. “65,” Sony
9. “Cocaine Bear,” Universal
10. “Shazam! Fury of the Gods,” Warner