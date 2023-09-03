Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Aug. 26 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)
2. “Tom Lake” by Ann Patchett (Harper)
3. “Dead Mountain” by Preston/Child (Grand Central Publishing)
4. “After That Night” by Karin Slaughter (William Morrow)
5. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)
6. “Lion & Lamb” by Patterson/Swierczynski (Little, Brown)
7. “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese (Grove)
8. “None of This Is True” by Lisa Jewell (Atria)
9. “Masters of Death” by Olivie Blake (Tor)
10. “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store” by James McBride (Riverhead)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Safe and Sound” by Mercury Stardust (DK)
2. “Gambler” by Billy Walters (Harmony)
3. “Outlive” by Peter Attia (Harmony)
4. “Yummy Toddler Food: Dinnertime SOS” by Amy Palanjian (Rodale)
5. “Baking Yesteryear” by B. Dylan Hollis (DK)
6. “The Creative Act” by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)
7. “Tasting History” by Max Miller (Simon Element)
8. “The Wager” by David Grann (Doubleday)
9. “Never Enough” by Jennifer Breheny Wallace (Portfolio)
10. “The 32 Principles” by Gracie/Volponi (BenBella)
Audiobooks
Best-selling books of the week on Audible.com as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “Tom Lake” by Ann Patchett, narrated by Meryl Streep
2. “After That Night” by Karin Slaughter, narrated by Kathleen Early
3. “In the Likely Event” by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Carly Robins and Teddy Hamilton
4. “None of This Is True” by Lisa Jewell, narrated by Kristin Atherton, Ayesha Antoine, Louise Brealey, Alix Dunmore, Elliot Fitzpatrick, Emilia Fox, Lisa Jewell, Thomas Judd, Kate MacDonald, Dominic Thorburn, Nicola Walker and Jenny Walser
5. “Five Years After” by William R. Forstchen, narrated by Bronson Pinchot
6. “Not My Kind of Hero” by Pippa Grant, narrated by Savannah Peachwood and Connor Crais
7. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton
8. “The Housemaid” by Freida McFadden, narrated by Lauryn Allman
9. “Midsummer Mysteries” by Agatha Christie, narrated by Hugh Fraser, David Suchet and Joan Hickson
10. “Dead Mountain” by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child, narrated by Cynthia Farrell
NONFICTION
1. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author
2. “$100M Leads” by Alex Hormozi, narrated by the author
3. “Outlive” by Peter Attia, MD and Bill Gifford, contributor; narrated by Peter Attia, MD
4. “The Four Agreements” by don Miguel Ruiz, narrated by Peter Coyote
5. “Gambler” by Billy Walters, narrated by the author
6. “48 Laws of Power” by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe
7. “The Psychology of Money” by Morgan Housel, narrated by Chris Hill
8. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F---” by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne
9. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel A. van der Kolk, narrated by Sean Pratt
10. “Can’t Hurt Me” by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Rich Men North of Richmond,” Oliver Anthony
2. “Fast Car,” Luke Combs
3. “Last Night,” Morgan Wallen
4. “Cruel Summer,” Taylor Swift
5. “Paint The Town Red,” Doja Cat
6. “Calm Down,” Rema and Selena Gomez
7. “F--umean,” Gunna
8. “Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo
9. “Dance The Night,” Dua Lipa
10. “Barbie World,” Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice and Aqua
COUNTRY
1. “Rich Men North of Richmond,” Oliver Anthony
2. “Fast Car,” Luke Combs
3. “Last Night,” Morgan Wallen
4. “Religiously,” Bailey Zimmerman
5. “Need A Favor,” Jelly Roll
6. “Thinkin’ Bout Me,” Morgan Wallen
7. “Try That In A Small Town,” Jason Aldean
8. “Love You Anyway,” Luke Combs
9. “Watermelon Moonshine,” Lainey Wilson
10. “Bury Me In Georgia,” Kane Brown
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Thursday according to music.apple.com.
1. “I Remember Everything,” Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves
2. “Hey Driver,” Zach Bryan, The War and Treaty
3. “East Side of Sorrow,” Zach Bryan
4. “Rich Men North of Richmond,” Oliver Anthony
5. “Tourniquet,” Zach Bryan
6. “Paint The Town Red,” Doja Cat
7. “Spotless,” Zach Bryan and The Lumineers
8. “Overtime,” Zach Bryan
9. “F--umean,” Gunna
10. “Fear and Friday’s,” Zach Bryan
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks globally on Spotify for the week ending Aug. 24 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Seven,” Jung Kook and Latto
2. “Cruel Summer,” Taylor Swift
3. “Lala,” Myke Towers
4. “What Was I Made For?” Billie Eilish
5. “Paint The Town Red,” Doja Cat
6. “Dance The Night,” Dua Lipa
7. “Columbia,” Quevedo
8. “Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo
9. “F--umean” Gunna
10. “Barbie World,” Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice and Aqua
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Aug. 21 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Fast X,” Universal
2. “John Wick: Chapter 4,” Lionsgate
3. “Kandahar,” Universal
4. “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” Universal
5. “Asteroid City,” Universal
6. “River Wild” (2023), Universal
7. “Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” Paramount
8. “Plane” (2023), Lionsgate
9. “The Ritual Killer,” Screen Media
10. “Renfield,” Universal