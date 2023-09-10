Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Sept. 2 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)
2. “Tom Lake” by Ann Patchett (Harper)
3. “The Breakaway” by Jennifer Weiner (Atria)
4. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)
5. “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese (Grove)
6. “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store” by James McBride (Riverhead)
7. “The Girl in the Eagle’s Talons” by Karin Smirnoff (Knopf)
8. “Lion & Lamb” by Patterson/Swierczynski (Little, Brown)
9. “None of This Is True” by Lisa Jewell (Atria)
10. “Masters of Death” by Olivie Blake (Tor)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Outlive” by Peter Attia (Harmony)
2. “Adversity for Sale” by Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins (HarperCollins Leadership)
3. “Vax-Unvax” by Kennedy/Hooker (Skyhorse)
4. “The Creative Act” by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)
5. “Exquisite Exandria” by Liz Marsham et al. (Random House Worlds)
6. “The Wager” by David Grann (Doubleday)
7. “Baking Yesteryear” by B. Dylan Hollis (DK)
8. “The New Automation Mindset” by Vijay Tella (Wiley)
9. “The Blue Zones Secret for Living Longer” by Dan Buettner (National Geographic)
10. “Gambler” by Billy Walters (Harmony)
Audiobooks
Best-selling books of the week on Audible.com as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “A Man Called Justice” by John Deacon, narrated by A.T. Chandler
2. “The Space Within” by Greg O’Connor and Josh Fagin, performed by Jessica Chastain, Bobby Cannavale, Ellen Burstyn, Michael Shannon, Shea Whigham, Michael Stuhlbarg and Carmen Ejogo
3. “The Housemaid” by Freida McFadden, narrated by Lauryn Allman
4. “Tom Lake” by Ann Patchett, narrated by Meryl Streep
5. “In the Likely Event” by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Carly Robins and Teddy Hamilton
6. “The Housemaid’s Secret” by Freida McFadden, narrated by Lauryn Allman
7. “None of This Is True” by Lisa Jewell, narrated by Kristin Atherton, Ayesha Antoine, Louise Brealey, Alix Dunmore, Elliot Fitzpatrick, Emilia Fox, Lisa Jewell, Thomas Judd, Kate MacDonald, Dominic Thorburn, Nicola Walker and Jenny Walser
8. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton
9. “Not My Kind of Hero” by Pippa Grant, narrated by Savannah Peachwood and Connor Crais
10. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus, narrated by Miranda Raison, Bonnie Garmus and Pandora Sykes
NONFICTION
1. “The Psychology of Money” by Morgan Housel, narrated by Chris Hill
2. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author
3. “Reinvent Your Life With Mel Robbins” by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author
4. “Finding Me” by Viola Davis, narrated by the author
5. “Outlive” by Peter Attia, MD and Bill Gifford, contributor; narrated by Attia
6. “$100M Leads” by Alex Hormozi, narrated by the author
7. “Stay Sane in an Insane World” by Greg Harden, narrated by the author
8. “Brief Answers to the Big Questions” by Stephen Hawking, Eddie Redmayne, foreword; narrated by Garrick Hagon, Lucy Hawking and Ben Whishaw
9. “The Four Agreements” by don Miguel Ruiz, narrated by Peter Coyote
10. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F---” by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “I Remember Everything,” Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves
2. “Fast Car,” Luke Combs
3. “Paint The Town Red,” Doja Cat
4. “Last Night,” Morgan Wallen
5. “Cruel Summer,” Taylor Swift
6. “Rich Men North of Richmond,” Oliver Anthony
7. “Snooze,” SZA
8. “Used To Be Young,” Miley Cyrus
9. “Dance The Night,” Dua Lipa
10. “F--umean,” Gunna
COUNTRY
1. “I Remember Everything,” Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves
2. “Fast Car,” Luke Combs
3. “Last Night,” Morgan Wallen
4. “Rich Men North of Richmond,” Oliver Anthony
5. “Hey Driver,” Zach Bryan and The War and Treaty
6. “Spotless,” Zach Bryan and The Lumineers
7. “East Side of Sorrow,” Zach Bryan
8. “Tourniquet,” Zach Bryan
9. “Religiously,” Bailey Zimmerman
10. “Overtime,” Zach Bryan
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Thursday according to music.apple.com.
1. “I Remember Everything,” Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves
2. “Paint The Town Red,” Doja Cat
3. “F--umean,” Gunna
4. “Hey Driver,” Zach Bryan and The War and Treaty
5. “Last Night,” Morgan Wallen
6. “Rich Men North of Richmond,” Oliver Anthony
7. “East Side of Sorrow,” Zach Bryan
8. “Tourniquet,” Zach Bryan
9. “Snooze,” SZA
10. “Fast Car,” Luke Combs
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks globally on Spotify for the week ending Aug. 31 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Seven,” Jung Kook and Latto
2. “Paint The Town Red,” Doja Cat
3. “Cruel Summer,” Taylor Swift
4. “Lala,” Myke Towers
5. “What Was I Made For?,” Billie Eilish
6. “Dance The Night,” Dua Lipa
7. “QLONA,” Karol G and Peso Pluma
8. “Columbia,” Quevedo
9. “Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo
10. “F--umean,” Gunna
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Aug. 28 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Fast X,” Universal
2. “John Wick: Chapter 4,” Lionsgate
3. “Kandahar,” Universal
4. “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” Universal
5. “Asteroid City,” Universal
6. “Plane” (2023), Lionsgate
7. “The Ritual Killer,” Screen Media
8. “River Wild” (2023), Universal
9. “Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” Paramount
10. “Renfield,” Universal