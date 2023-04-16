Books
Best-selling books of the week ending April 8 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)
2. “Homecoming” by Kate Morton (Mariner)
3. “Hang the Moon” by Jeannette Walls (Scribner)
4. “Tomorrow, Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)
5. “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano (Dial)
6. “Countdown” by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois (Little, Brown)
7. “Romantic Comedy” by Curtis Sittenfeld (Random House)
8. “Tress of the Emerald Sea” by Brandon Sanderson (Tor)
9. “I Will Find You” by Harlan Coben (Grand Central Publishing)
10. “Pineapple Street” by Jenny Jackson (Viking/Dorman)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Outlive” by Peter Attia (Harmony)
2. “The Wisdom of the Bullfrog” by William H. McRaven (Grand Central Publishing)
3. “The Love Stories of the Bible Speak” by Shannon Bream (Broadside)
4. “You’re Going to Make It” by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)
5. “Built to Move” by Juliet Starrett and Kelly Starrett (Knopf)
6. “Choosing to Run” by Des Linden (Dutton)
7. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)
8. “Got Your Number” by Mike Greenburg (Hyperion Avenue)
9. “Spare” by Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex (Random House)
10. “The Creative Act” by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)
Audiobooks
Best-selling books of the week on Audible.com as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “The Echo of Old Books” by Barbara Davis, narrated by Vanessa Johansson, Steve West and Sarah Zimmerman
2. “Keeper of Enchanted Rooms” by Charlie N. Holmberg, narrated by Amanda Leigh Cobb, Graham Halstead and Nicholas Boulton
3. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus, narrated by Miranda Raison, Bonnie Garmus and Pandora Sykes
4. “Little Red House” by Liv Andersson, narrated by Mia Barron
5. “Her Deadly Game” by Robert Dugoni, narrated by Saskia Maarleveld
6. “I Will Find You” by Harlan Coben, narrated by Steven Weber
7. “The Captain” by Will Wight, performed by Travis Baldree
8. “The Maid’s Diary” by Loreth Anne White, narrated by Jane Oppenheimer
9. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West
10. “Daisy Jones and The Six” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, narrated by Jennifer Beals, Benjamin Bratt, Judy Greer and Pablo Schreiber
NONFICTION
1. “Outlive” by Peter Attia, MD and Bill Gifford (contributor), narrated by Peter Attia, MD
2. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author
3. “Spare” by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, narrated by the author
4. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F---” by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne
5. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author
6. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, narrated by the author
7. “Can’t Hurt Me” by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick
8. “The 6 Habits of Growth” by Brendon Burchard, narrated by the author
9. “48 Laws of Power” by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe
10. “Botticelli’s Secret” by Joseph Luzzi, narrated by Keith Szarabajka
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Last Night,” Morgan Wallen
2. “Kill Bill,” SZA
3. “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
4. “Creepin’,” Metro Boomin, The Weeknd and 21 Savage
5. “Die For You,” The Weeknd and Ariana Grande
6. “Boy’s A Liar, Pt. 2,” PinkPantheress and Ice Spice
7. “Calm Down,” Rema and Selena Gomez
8. “Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift
9. “Players,” Coi Leray
10. “Rock And A Hard Place,” Bailey Zimmerman
COUNTRY
1. “Last Night,” Morgan Wallen
2. “Rock And A Hard Place,” Bailey Zimmerman
3. “You Proof,” Morgan Wallen
4. “Thought You Should Know,” Morgan Wallen
5. “Thinkin’ Bout Me,” Morgan Wallen
6. “One Thing At A Time,” Morgan Wallen
7. “Something In The Orange,” Zach Bryan
8. “Thank God,” Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
9. “Heart Like A Truck,” Lainey Wilson
10. “Fast Car,” Luke Combs
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Thursday according to music.apple.com.
1. “Search and Rescue,” Drake
2. “Last Night,” Morgan Wallen
3. “Ella Baila Sola,” Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma
4. “Favorite Song,” Toosii
5. “Thinkin’ Bout Me,” Morgan Wallen
6. “Fight The Feeling,” Rod Wave
7. “Snooze,” SZA
8. “Kill Bill,” SZA
9. “Fast Car,” Luke Combs
10. “La Bebe (Remix),” Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks globally on Spotify for the week ending April 6 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
2. “TQG,” Karol G and Shakira
3. “Kill Bill,” SZA
4. “Ella Baila Sola,” Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma
5. “Beso,” Rosalia and Rauw Alejandro
6. “Boy’s a Liar, Pt. 2,” PinkPantheress and Ice Spice
7. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
8. “La Bebe (Remix),” Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma
9. “Die For You (Remix),” The Weeknd with Ariana Grande
10. “Flower,” Jisoo
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of April 3 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Plane” (2023), Lionsgate
2. “M3GAN,” Universal
3. “A Man Called Otto,” Sony
4. “Missing” (2023), Sony
5. “The Ritual Killer,” Redbox Entertainment
6. “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” Universal
7. “The Whale,” Lionsgate
8. “Meet Cute,” Universal
9. “Babylon” (2022), Paramount
10. “The Old Way,” Liongsate