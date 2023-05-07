Books
Best-selling books of the week ending April 29 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry (Berkley)
2. “Simply Lies” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)
3. “In the Lives of Puppets” by T.J. Klune (Tor)
4. “Small Mercies” by Dennis Lehane (Harper)
5. “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano (Dial)
6. “Tomorrow, Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)
7. “You Shouldn’t Have Come Here” by Jeneva Rose (Blackstone)
8. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria)
9. “The Way of the Bear” by Anne Hillerman (Harper)
10. “Hang the Moon” by Jeannette Walls (Scribner)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “The Wager” by David Grann (Doubleday)
2. “Y’all Eat Yet?” by Miranda Lambert (Dey Street)
3. “Letters to Trump” by Donald J. Trump (Winning Team)
4. “Outlive” by Peter Attia (Harmony)
5. “The Light We Carry” by Michelle Obama (Crown)
6. “Comedy Bang! Bang!” by Scott Aukerman (Abrams)
7. “Soul Boom” by Rainn Wilson (Hachette Go)
8. “Collecting Confidence” by Kim Gravel (Thomas Nelson)
9. “Israel” by Tara-Leigh Cobble (Bethany House)
10. “You Can’t Joke About That” by Kat Timpf (Broadside)
Audiobooks
Best-selling books of the week on Audible.com as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “Happy Place by Emily Henry” narrated by Julia Whelan
2. “Vacation Wars” by Meghan Quinn, narrated by CJ Bloom and Lee Samuels
3. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave, narrated by Rebecca Lowman
4. “Defiance of the Fall 9” by TheFirstDefier and JF Brink, narrated by Pavi Proczko
5. “The Echo of Old Books” by Barbara Davis, narrated by Vanessa Johansson, Steve West and Sarah Zimmerman
6. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus, narrated by Miranda Raison, Bonnie Garmus and Pandora Sykes
7. “A Cruel Arrangement” by Tijan, narrated by Brooke Bloomingdale and Jason Carpenter
8. “Simply Lies” by David Baldacci, narrated by Lisa Flanagan and Corey Carthew
9. “A Court of Mist and Fury” by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda
10. “A Court of Wings and Ruin” by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Amanda Leigh Cobb
NONFICTION
1. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author
2. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author
3. “Outlive” by Peter Attia, MD and Bill Gifford (contributor), narrated by Peter Attia, MD
4. “The Light We Carry” by Michelle Obama, narrated by the author
5. “I Will Teach You to Be Rich” by Ramit Sethi, narrated by the author
6. “Spare” by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, narrated by the author
7. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F---” by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne
8. “The Debutante” by Jon Ronson, narrated by the author
9. “48 Laws of Power” by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe
10. “Can’t Hurt Me” by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Last Night,” Morgan Wallen
2. “Kill Bill,” SZA
3. “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
4. “Ella Baila Sola,” Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma
5. “Un x100to,” Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny
6. “Calm Down,” Rema and Selena Gomez
7. “Creepin’,” Metro Boomin, The Weeknd and 21 Savage
8. “Die For You,” The Weeknd and Ariana Grande
9. “Boy’s A Liar, Pt. 2,” PinkPantheress and Ice Spice
10. “Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift
COUNTRY
1. “Last Night,” Morgan Wallen
2. “Fast Car,” Luke Combs
3. “Rock And A Hard Place,” Bailey Zimmerman
4. “You Proof,” Morgan Wallen
5. “One Thing At A Time,” Morgan Wallen
6. “Thinkin’ Bout Me,” Morgan Wallen
7. “Thought You Should Know,” Morgan Wallen
8. “Something In The Orange,” Zach Bryan
9. “Thank God,” Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
10. “Dancin’ In The Country,” Tyler Hubbard
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Thursday according to music.apple.com.
1. “Ella Baila Sola,” Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma
2. “Last Night,” Morgan Wallen
3. “Search and Rescue,” Drake
4. “un x100to,” Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny
5. “Favorite Song,” Toosii
6. “La Bebe (Remix),” Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma
7. “Snooze,” SZA
8. “Thinkin’ Bout Me,” Morgan Wallen
9. “Fast Car,” Luke Combs
10. “Kill Bill,” SZA
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks globally on Spotify for the week ending April 27 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Ella Baila Sola,” Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma
2. “Un x100to,” Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny
3. “La Bebe (Remix),” Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma
4. “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
5. “Daylight,” David Kushner
6. “TQG,” Karol G and Shakira
7. “Kill Bill,” SZA
8. “Classy 101,” Feid and Young Miko
9. “Cupid (Twin Version),” Fifty Fifty
10. “BESO,” Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of April 27 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Cocaine Bear,” Universal
2. “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” Warner
3. “Plane” (2023), Lionsgate
4. “Jesus Revolution,” Lionsgate
5. “Fear” (2023), Screen Media
6. “A Man Called Otto,” Sony
7. “M3GAN,” Universal
8. “Marlowe,” Universal
9. “Ambush,” Paramount
10. “Missing” (2023), Sony